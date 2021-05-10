Thin Film Electronics ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights

Oslo, 10 May 2021



The board of directors of Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company") resolved on 6 May 2021 to issue a total of 800,000 incentive subscription rights to employees in the Thinfilm group. The grants were made under the Company's 2020 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.7954 per share. The subscription rights vest by 50% per year over two years and expire on 19 August 2025. Following the grants, there are 117,089,755 subscription rights issued and outstanding in Thinfilm.

Contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@thinfilmsystems.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.