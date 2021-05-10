Finning reports Q1 2021 results and announces contracts with Codelco in South America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) reported first quarter 2021 results today. All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



HIGHLIGHTS

All comparisons are to Q1 2020 results unless indicated otherwise.

Q1 2021 EPS ( 1 ) of $0.43 represented a 30% increase from Q1 2020 and included $0.05 of Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) and $0.03 from the final return on our investment in Energyst. Q1 2021 Adjusted EPS (2)(3) was $0.35, up 6% from $0.33 in Q1 2020.

of $0.43 represented a 30% increase from Q1 2020 and included $0.05 of Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) and $0.03 from the final return on our investment in Energyst. Q1 2021 Adjusted EPS was $0.35, up 6% from $0.33 in Q1 2020. Q1 2021 revenue of $1.6 billion and net revenue ( 2 ) of $1.5 billion were up 2% compared to Q1 2020, higher in all operations. An increase in new and used equipment sales was partly offset by lower product support revenue, mostly due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions in Chile and Canada.

of $1.5 billion were up 2% compared to Q1 2020, higher in all operations. An increase in new and used equipment sales was partly offset by lower product support revenue, mostly due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions in Chile and Canada. SG&A (1) was down by $11 million or 3% compared to Q1 2020 reflecting savings from global cost and efficiency initiatives. Excluding long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”) expense in Q1 2021 and LTIP benefit in Q1 2020, first quarter SG&A was down $35 million or 10% year over year.

was down by $11 million or 3% compared to Q1 2020 reflecting savings from global cost and efficiency initiatives. Excluding long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”) expense in Q1 2021 and LTIP benefit in Q1 2020, first quarter SG&A was down $35 million or 10% year over year. South America delivered a strong quarter despite difficult operating conditions due to a second wave of COVID-19 in Chile. Q1 2021 EBIT ( 1 ) as a percentage of net revenue (2) was 8.6%. Q1 2021 Adjusted ROIC ( 1 )(2) (3) was 14.4%, the highest since Q3 2018.

as a percentage of net revenue was 8.6%. Q1 2021 Adjusted ROIC was 14.4%, the highest since Q3 2018. Subsequent to the quarter, our South American operation received a notice of award from Chilean state-owned copper mining company, Codelco, to deliver new trucks, product support, and an autonomous technology pilot to its mining operations in northern Chile.

In the UK & Ireland, Q1 2021 backlog (2) was at record levels, driven by strong order intake (2) in construction, including additional orders for the HS2 project, and a significant backlog of power systems projects for data centre customers.

was at record levels, driven by strong order intake in construction, including additional orders for the HS2 project, and a significant backlog of power systems projects for data centre customers. Consolidated equipment backlog increased by 57% from December 31, 2020 to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021, the highest backlog since Q4 2018. Consolidated order intake was up by 33% from Q4 2020, the highest since Q1 2018, with all operations reporting a significant increase in order intake.

Q1 2021 free cash flow(2) was a use of cash of $20 million compared to a use of cash of $50 million in Q1 2020. Over the last twelve months, we have generated $900 million in free cash flow, significantly strengthening our balance sheet.

“We are encouraged by the build-up of equipment backlog in all our regions and product support activity strengthening through the first quarter. We are seeing strong quoting activity for equipment and product support across all market sectors. In the UK & Ireland, we have secured additional equipment orders for HS2. In South America, we are very pleased to build on our long-term relationship with Codelco to deliver and support the new Caterpillar ultra-class truck fleet at its Radomiro Tomic mine and pilot Caterpillar’s autonomous solution at the Ministro Hales mine. We continued to navigate through COVID-19 restrictions in all our operations to safely provide service to our customers while positioning our business for an improving demand environment. We are optimistic about market recovery gaining momentum in the second half of 2021 as the vaccine rollout ramps up in each of our regions,” said Scott Thomson, president and CEO of Finning International.

“I am confident that we have positioned the business for strong performance going forward. In 2021, we expect to benefit from operating leverage in a recovering market, product support growth in all regions, significant progress towards our mid-cycle target of 17% SG&A as a percentage of net revenue(2), and the effective allocation of capital. We expect our business to continue demonstrating improved earnings capacity in the upcoming quarters as we execute on our profitability drivers. Despite slower than anticipated vaccine rollout in Canada and continued challenges related to COVID-19, we expect our 2021 earnings to exceed 2019,” concluded Scott Thomson, president and CEO of Finning International.



Q1 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Quarterly Overview



$ millions, except per share amounts Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % change Revenue 1,596 1,558 2 Net revenue 1,469 1,439 2 EBIT 108 94 15 EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 7.4 % 6.6 % EBITDA(1)(2) 185 170 9 EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue(2) 12.6 % 11.8 % Net income 70 54 30 EPS 0.43 0.33 30 Free cash flow (20 ) (50 ) 60







Q1 2021 EBIT and EBITDA by Operation



$ millions, except per share amounts Canada South

America UK &

Ireland Corporate

& Other Finning

Total EPS EBIT / EPS

69

41

7

(9

) 108

0.43

CEWS support (10 ) - - - (10 ) (0.05 ) Return on investment in Energyst - - - (5 ) (5 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted EBIT(2)(3) / Adjusted EPS 59 41 7 (14 ) 93 0.35 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue(2)(3) 7.7 % 8.6 % 3.2 % n/m(1) 6.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3) 105 61 17 (13 ) 170 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue(2)(3) 13.6 % 12.8 % 7.9 % n/m 11.6 %







Q1 2020 EBIT and EBITDA by Operation



$ millions, except per share amounts Canada South

America UK &

Ireland Corporate

& Other Finning

Total EPS EBIT / EPS 60 38 1 (5 ) 94 0.33 EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 7.9 % 7.8 % 0.5 % n/m 6.6 % EBITDA 103 60 11 (4 ) 170 EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue 13.7 % 12.4 % 5.2 % n/m 11.8 %

Q1 2021 INVESTED CAPITAL(2) AND ROIC(2) SUMMARY

All comparisons are to Q1 2020 results unless indicated otherwise.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, invested capital decreased by $575 million from March 31, 2020 driven primarily by improved inventory management in all operations and lower property, plant, and equipment.

Inventory turns (2) of 2.83 increased by 26% from Q1 2020 to the highest level since 2012. Working capital to net revenue ratio (2) of 25.9% was down by 300 basis points from Q1 2020, driven by significantly improved working capital (2) performance in South America and the UK & Ireland.

of 2.83 increased by 26% from Q1 2020 to the highest level since 2012. Working capital to net revenue ratio of 25.9% was down by 300 basis points from Q1 2020, driven by significantly improved working capital performance in South America and the UK & Ireland. Adjusted ROIC in South America was up 220 basis points from Q1 2020, driven by improved working capital performance, including the monetization of excess inventory. On a consolidated basis, lower Adjusted ROIC compared to Q1 2020 reflects challenging market conditions due to COVID-19 impacts.





Invested Capital and ROIC Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Invested capital ($ millions) Consolidated 3,177 3,883 Canada 1,832 2,093 South America (US dollars) 781 937 UK & Ireland (UK pound sterling) 202 243 Invested capital turnover(2) (times) 1.78 1.83 Working capital to net revenue ratio 25.9 % 28.9 % Inventory ($ millions) 1,593 2,152 Inventory turns (dealership) (times) 2.83 2.25 Adjusted ROIC (%) Consolidated 10.0 12.0 Canada 10.8 14.2 South America 14.4 12.2 UK & Ireland 7.6 8.4

Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS BY OPERATION

All comparisons are to Q1 2020 results unless indicated otherwise. All numbers are in functional currency: Canada – Canadian dollar; South America – US dollar; UK & Ireland – UK pound sterling (GBP).

Canada

Net revenue increased by 2%, driven by strong used equipment sales, particularly in mining. In response to improving customer demand and extended lead times for new equipment, we have increased our focus on rebuilds and re-sale of used equipment to capture market recovery.

Product support revenue declined by 4% due to the continued capital and cost constraints of our customers in the oil sands and softer market conditions in construction at the start of the quarter compared to Q1 2020. Compared to Q4 2020, product support revenue increased by 4%, driven by improved demand and stronger rebuild activity in the construction sectors.

Rental revenue was down 19% year over year due to work stoppages at certain pipeline and construction sites to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

We continued to qualify for CEWS and recognized $10 million of this wage subsidy in Q1 2021, which is included in other income and excluded from our adjusted earnings. Support from the CEWS program has allowed us to preserve jobs, as well as rehire and retrain our workforce. We have rehired close to 150 technicians since June 2020. Our OEM Remanufacturing facility in Edmonton has returned to a 3-shift operation, and we have been able to continue delivering our apprentice program throughout the pandemic. Our strong financial position is enabling us to make strategic investments early in the recovery cycle, including capacity expansions and the construction of new facilities in partnership with local Indigenous communities.

Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue was 7.7%, down 20 basis points compared to Q1 2020 due to a decline in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue mostly from a lower proportion of product support in the revenue mix. SG&A decreased by 7% from Q1 2020 on higher revenues, reflecting cost savings from restructuring activities and improved operating efficiencies.

4Refuel delivered strong performance, with a 3% increase in net revenue and a 21% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to Q1 2020. We are accelerating revenue synergies between Finning and 4Refuel. As part of 4Refuel’s growing relationship with AECON, in addition to equipment, we will be supplying fuel to Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors Joint Venture over the next three years for highway upgrades through the Kicking Horse Canyon in British Columbia.



South America

Net revenue was up 7% from Q1 2020, driven by a 58% increase in new equipment sales reflecting improved activity in the construction and mining sectors, including deliveries to Teck’s QB2 project.

Product support revenue was down 3%, impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in Chilean mining operations which led to lower copper production in the quarter. Chile copper production in Q1 2021 declined by 2% from Q1 2020 and was down 7% from Q4 2020.

Despite difficult operating conditions due to a second wave of COVID-19 in Chile, South America delivered a strong quarter. EBIT as a percentage of net revenue was 8.6%, up 80 basis points from Q1 2020, reflecting improved execution to capture growth opportunities and increased operating efficiencies. Adjusted ROIC was 14.4%, the highest since Q3 2018, driven by improved working capital performance, including the sale of excess inventory.

Subsequent to the quarter, we received a notice of award from Codelco to supply 22 Caterpillar 797F off-highway trucks to the Radomiro Tomic open pit copper mine and support the fleet under a 5-year maintenance and repair contract. We expect to start delivering the trucks in the second half of 2021. In addition, we have secured a 5-year extension of our existing product support contract with Codelco’s Ministro Hales copper mine, which operates 39 Caterpillar ultra-class trucks, 6 Caterpillar shovels, and a fleet of Caterpillar support equipment. We will also work closely with Caterpillar and Codelco’s Ministro Hales Division to pilot Caterpillar’s AHS (Autonomous Haulage System) to enable autonomous operations at the Ministro Hales copper mine.

United Kingdom & Ireland

Net revenue was up by 2% from Q1 2020, driven by higher product support revenue and power systems project deliveries to data centre customers.

EBIT as a percentage of net revenue was 3.2% compared to 0.5% in Q1 2020, driven by a shift in revenue mix to product support and improved operating efficiencies.

The record backlog in the UK & Ireland reflects strong order intake in construction, including additional equipment orders related to HS2, and a significant backlog of power systems projects for data centre customers.





Q1 2021 MARKET UPDATE AND BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The discussion of our expectations relating to the market and business outlook in this section is forward-looking information that is based upon the assumptions and subject to the material risks discussed under the heading “Forward-Looking Information Caution” at the end of this news release. Actual outcomes and results may vary significantly.

Canada

In the oil sands, our customers are increasing production while remaining disciplined on capital expenditures, which is expected to drive improved demand for rental equipment and increased fleet utilization. We expect higher product support activity in the oil sands in 2021 compared to 2020. Our expectation assumes sustainment of strong oil prices and that the Alberta government will not re-impose oil production curtailments. The improved outlook for copper, precious and base metals is expected to continue supporting increased mining activity in Western Canada. We are actively quoting on multiple requests for proposals for equipment and product support, including projects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, which represent significant greenfield opportunities. The large and aging mining equipment population is expected to drive opportunities for future fleet renewals, rebuilds, autonomy conversions, and continued demand for product support. We are also well positioned to help our mining customers reduce cost per ton and improve operating efficiencies through initiatives such as autonomy and leveraging our technology solutions. Approximately 7% of large and ultra-class Caterpillar off-highway trucks operated by our mining customers in Western Canada are currently autonomous, and we expect this ratio to increase to 10% by the end of 2021.

The federal and provincial governments’ fiscal stimulus programs are expected to have a positive impact on construction activity as major projects are awarded. Significant private sector investment in LNG and power projects are expected to continue to drive demand for equipment, product support, heavy rentals, and prime and standby electric power generation in 2021. We are seeing an increase in order intake for construction equipment and are capturing increased product support market share in the construction sector by leveraging our rebuild programs and technology solutions. We expect improved utilization of our heavy rental equipment at pipeline construction sites during the second quarter as our customers have resumed work. Although COVID-19 restrictions at customer sites have eased, high infection rates continue to pose a near-term risk given slower than expected vaccine rollout in western Canada.

South America

We remain optimistic about mining recovery in Chile. We are actively quoting on multiple opportunities for new mining equipment and autonomous solutions for both brownfield expansions and greenfield projects. According to Cochilco, the Chilean Copper Commission, Chile’s portfolio of mining projects includes about US$20 billion of investment in brownfield project expansions over the next two years.

In the near term, COVID-19 restrictions are expected to continue to limit the capacity of mining operations. We are monitoring the mining industry’s response to a second wave and expect mining product support revenue to recover in the second half of 2021 as customers resume major maintenance work. We reached agreements with our own unions, and we are closely monitoring our customers’ upcoming union negotiations.

The outlook for the Chilean construction industry is positive, supported by the government’s public investment in infrastructure. We are seeing improved customer activity and order intake in the construction markets in Chile. We continue to monitor the political and economic reform process in Chile leading up to general elections in November 2021.

In Argentina, we expect recovery in construction activity in 2021 and stable activity in gold mining and oil and gas. We expect the overall business environment in Argentina to remain challenging, and are actively managing key risks, including ARS devaluation.

UK & Ireland

The outlook for general construction equipment markets in the UK has improved, driven by optimism about a post-COVID economic recovery, a ramp-up of HS2 construction activity, and the UK government’s tax incentives. Our backlog at March 31, 2021 includes £83 million of equipment orders related to HS2, and we expect to start delivering equipment to this project in Q2 2021.

Strong demand for our power systems solutions, particularly in the data centre market, is expected to continue. We expect power systems project deliveries to accelerate in the second half of 2021 and into 2022.

Improved Earnings Capacity in a Recovery

Our overall outlook for 2021 remains positive, underpinned by our strong backlog. We are optimistic about market recovery gaining momentum in the second half of 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up in each of our regions. However, we expect 2021 revenue to remain below 2019 levels.

In 2021, we expect to benefit from several profitability drivers, including operating leverage in a recovering market, product support growth in all regions, significant progress towards our mid-cycle SG&A target, and effective allocation of capital. Despite slower than anticipated vaccine rollout in Canada and continued challenges related to COVID-19, we expect our 2021 earnings to exceed 2019.

We expect to deliver strong annual free cash flow in 2021. However, with increased inventory purchases and related cash usage, our annual EBITDA to free cash flow conversion(2) is projected to be modestly below 50% for the year.

CORPORATE AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share, payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 27, 2021. This dividend will be considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Renewal of Share Repurchase Program

We have received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to renew our normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase for cancellation up to 8,000,000 of our common shares, representing approximately 5% of the total common shares issued and outstanding of 162,393,066 common shares as at May 7, 2021.

The NCIB, which will begin on May 13, 2021 and end no later than May 12, 2022, will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX or other Canadian marketplaces or alternative trading systems, if eligible, and will conform to their rules and regulations.

Our Board of Directors believe that, from time to time, the purchase by Finning of its common shares represents a desirable use of its available cash to increase shareholder value.

The average daily trading volume of our common shares over the six-month period ending April 30, 2021, as calculated in accordance with TSX rules, was 385,026 common shares. Consequently, under TSX rules, we will be allowed to purchase daily, through the facilities of the TSX, a maximum of 96,256 common shares representing 25% of such average daily trading volume, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases. All shares purchased pursuant to the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled.

Purchases under the normal course issuer bid will be made by means of open market transactions or such other means as the TSX may permit. The price to be paid by Finning for any common share will be the market price at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, or such other price as the TSX may permit.

Under the current NCIB, which expires on May 10, 2021, we obtained approval to purchase up to 8,000,000 common shares. We did not purchase any common shares under the current NCIB.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION



$ millions, except per share amounts Three months ended March 31 2021 2020 % change

fav (unfav) New equipment 403 353 14 Used equipment 103 68 51 Equipment rental 45 53 (15 ) Product support 887 934 (5 ) Net fuel and other 31 31 - Net revenue 1,469 1,439 2 Gross profit 407 418 (3 ) Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue(2) 27.7 % 29.1 % SG&A (314 ) (325 ) 3 SG&A as a percentage of net revenue (21.4 )% (22.6 )% Equity earnings of joint ventures - 1 Other income 15 - EBIT 108 94 15 EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 7.4 % 6.6 % Adjusted EBIT 93 94 (2 ) Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 6.3 % 6.6 % Net income 70 54 30 Basic EPS 0.43 0.33 30 Adjusted EPS 0.35 0.33 6 EBITDA 185 170 9 EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue 12.6 % 11.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 170 170 - Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue 11.6 % 11.8 % Free cash flow (20 ) (50 ) 60 Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020 Invested capital 3,177 3,067 Invested capital turnover (times) 1.78 1.68 Net debt to EBITDA ratio(2) 1.3 1.2 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(2)(3) 1.5 1.4 ROIC 12.5 % 11.4 % Adjusted ROIC 10.0 % 9.6 %

To access Finning's complete Q1 2021 results in PDF, please visit our website at https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors.html



Q1 2021 INVESTOR CALL

The Company will hold an investor call on May 11, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US), 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area), 1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors.html.

ABOUT FINNING

Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for 88 years. Finning sells, rents, and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

