Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Size to Reach USD 2.00 Bn In 2027 | Growing Usage of Shunting Processes, Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures For Surgery are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cerebrospinal fluid management market is expected to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Introduction and utilization of advanced sensors in cerebrospinal fluid devices and ongoing projects on brain fluids and barriers are key factors fueling global market revenue growth.

Cerebrospinal fluid is a clear and colorless fluid that provides mechanical and immunological support to the brain and spine. Growing prevalence of neurological diseases, hydrocephalus, and ventriculomegaly and increasing geriatric population are significant factors boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing cases of tumors, brain hemorrhages and infectious diseases among pediatric population is boosting demand for cerebrospinal fluid management devices. Growing usage of shunting processes, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for surgery, rising disposable income levels are some factors fueling growth of the cerebrospinal fluid management market.

Increasing research projects related to cerebrospinal fluids, and availability of advanced technologies in many developed and emerging countries is fueling the global market growth. Moreover, various market players are investing in research and development activities to develop new products is expected to open new lucrative opportunities in coming years.

However, factors such as high costs of equipment, dearth of skilled professionals, and complications associated with shunts are expected to hamper global market growth during the forecast period.

Some key highlights in the report:

Among the product segments, the shunts & valves segment is expected to account for significant revenue share throughout the forecast period as it is widely used by medical practitioners to collect cerebrospinal fluid samples.

The pediatric segment is expected to account for robust revenue growth during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of neonatal neurological disorders and provision for treating pediatric hydrocephalus in many developing countries is fueling segment revenue growth.

The hospital segment dominated other end user segments in 2019 and is expected to account for significant market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing neurological cases and extensive use of cerebrospinal fluid devices in brain surgeries and traumatic brain injuries treatment is fueling growth of the segment, thereby supporting market growth.

The market in North America accounted for largest market share of 38.9% in 2019 and is expected to continue dominating other regional markets during the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as access to advanced technology for cerebrospinal fluid management, and high prevalence of neurological disorders and hydrocephalus among all age groups.

Europe is expected to account for large revenue growth after North America owing to high funds from government for R&D, rising geriatric population, and high neurological patient pool.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for fastest revenue growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness of neurological diseases and treatment, high occurrence of congenital hydrocephalus in China, and rising medical tourism in India.

Möller Medical GmbH, Elekta AB, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa SA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc, Dispomedica GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation are some leading market players in the global cerebrospinal fluid management market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market based on product, patient type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care Product

Shunts & Valves

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Adult

Pediatric

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



