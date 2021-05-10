RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $4,767,478 or $0.58 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares to consolidated earnings of $5,680,316 or $0.70 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. CEO Paul Nester stated, “We continue to experience customer growth and improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs. The overall earnings decline was primarily attributable to the cessation of the non-cash MVP AFUDC beginning January 1, 2021.”



Earnings for the twelve months ending March 31, 2021 were $10,368,023 or $1.27 per share outstanding compared to $11,281,412 or $1.40 per share for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020. Nester attributed the earnings decline to rate case final order adjustments in the first half of fiscal 2020, one-time maintenance investments and COVID-19 related bad-debt expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as well as the non-cash MVP AFUDC change in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.



Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months. Net income for the remainder of fiscal 2021 is expected to be lower than the corresponding period in 2020.



From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.



Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.



Summary financial statements for the second quarter and twelve months are as follows:







RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues $ 28,253,662 $ 22,437,731 $ 68,622,886 $ 63,758,003 Operating expenses 21,154,236 15,438,115 55,505,486 49,548,649 Operating income 7,099,426 6,999,616 13,117,400 14,209,354 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliate (3,797 ) 1,188,593 3,885,081 4,041,803 Other income, net 287,548 317,892 778,335 579,822 Interest expense 1,007,764 1,038,293 4,003,273 4,032,598 Income before income taxes 6,375,413 7,467,808 13,777,543 14,798,381 Income tax expense 1,607,935 1,787,492 3,409,520 3,516,969 Net income $ 4,767,478 $ 5,680,316 $ 10,368,023 $ 11,281,412 Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.70 $ 1.27 $ 1.40 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.70 $ 1.27 $ 1.39 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.185 $ 0.175 $ 0.720 $ 0.680 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 8,217,822 8,122,157 8,171,202 8,081,438 Diluted 8,230,650 8,144,963 8,185,332 8,112,308 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, Assets 2021 2020 Current assets $ 16,563,212 $ 16,603,503 Utility plant, net 203,698,440 189,667,211 Other assets 71,902,386 64,317,462 Total Assets $ 292,164,038 $ 270,588,176 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 20,775,066 $ 17,172,195 Long-term debt, net 120,770,429 112,231,649 Deferred credits and other liabilities 53,043,935 50,866,985 Total Liabilities 194,589,430 180,270,829 Stockholders' Equity 97,574,608 90,317,347 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 292,164,038 $ 270,588,176





