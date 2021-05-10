Aquilini Beverage Group Announces 2021 Partnership with the ASPCA® Tied to Line of Wines Inspired by Vineyard Rescue Dog

WALLA WALLA, WA, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquilini Beverage Group (ABG) today announced a new partnership with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) through ABG’s animal-centric Columbia Valley, Washington brand “Roaming Dog Wines.” Through December 31, 2021, $1 from every bottle purchased will go toward supporting the ASPCA, with a minimum donation of $25,000 and maximum of $50,000.

“The Roaming Dog brand takes its name from this cheerful, stray dog that several of the members of the team found wandering in the vineyards,” said Robert T. Chin, CEO of Aquilini Beverage Group “He seemed so at home among the vines that we named him ‘Blue’ and made him the official mascot of Roaming Dog Wines. We are delighted to join forces with the ASPCA to support a cause that is so close to our hearts.”

The partnership, which officially launched on May 1, 2021, is working to raise awareness for the ASPCA’s mission of preventing cruelty to animals throughout the United States. During the partnership, Roaming Dog Wines will be hosting virtual wine tastings and a fan photo contest for animal lovers. In addition, Roaming Dog Wines will be sharing animal rescue stories with its customers, including the history of Roaming Dog’s own mascot “Blue,” details on disaster relief efforts for animals, as well as equine stories to highlight the ASPCA’s inaugural Adopt a Horse Month.

“The ASPCA is proud to partner with Roaming Dog Wines, where together we can combine our passions for connecting people with loving rescue animals and helping animals in need,” said Matthew Carroll, Senior Manager, Cause Partnerships, ASPCA. “The lifesaving donation will go a long way in assisting animals across the country, and we appreciate Aquilini Beverage Group and its customers’ commitments to animal welfare.”

“While we have committed to a minimum donation of $25,000, our goal is to raise $50,000 in support of animal welfare through this partnership,” continued Chin. “With a year of interactive animal-focused programs and activities that highlight our Roaming Dog lineup of thoughtfully crafted wines made from premium Columbia Valley grapes, we’ve got a winning combination to get us there.”

Roaming Dog Wines are produced exclusively from fruit in Washington State’s Columbia Valley AVA in the hands of consulting winemaker Joshua Maloney. The award-winning product lineup includes a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Red Blend, as well as a Rosé, Chardonnay and Riesling.

For more information about the partnership and related activities, please visit https://roamingdogwines.com and follow Roaming Dog Wines on Facebook and Instagram

About Aquilini Beverage Group

Aquilini Beverage Group is a leading North American beverage producer with a portfolio of wine brands, ready-to-drink beverages and an innovation lab dedicated to the research and development of new and unique products. Aquilini Beverage Group is a subsidiary of the global conglomerate Aquilini Group, which comprises a diversified portfolio of additional businesses spanning real estate, food, hospitality, sports, and entertainment. For more information about other Aquilini Beverage Group’s portfolios, visit: www.aquiliniwines.com. Contact: kelly.parriott@aquilini.com

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.