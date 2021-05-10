Digital Domain Capital Partners Continues European Market Expansion Through Strategic Investment in Highlight Event & Entertainment AG

Hong Kong/Luxembourg, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Domain Capital Partners, the recently created 60%-owned subsidiary of Digital Domain Holdings Limited (DDHL), a global market leader in visual effects, virtual reality and virtual humans, has acquired a strategic minority equity stake in Highlight Event & Entertainment AG (HLEE: SWX). The Swiss-listed sports-to-movies conglomerate counts well-known and established companies, such as Constantin Film and Entertainment AG and Sport 1 Medien AG, among its assets.

With this investment, Digital Domain Capital Partners now holds a stake of 3.01% of HLEE. The aim of this strategic move is to further expand Digital Domain’s footprint in the European market by partnering with a company known for its movie, media and digital assets. This way, Digital Domain can further expand its virtual reality technologies and visual effects production capabilities in the European market. Digital Domain started its thrust into Europe earlier this year through the acquisition of a strategic stake in the listed German EdTech company Asknet.

“This investment by Digital Domain Capital Partners constitutes the start for a long-term business partnership with Highlight Event & Entertainment and its various content and media properties. Our technological solutions and HLEE’s activities are a good fit - we look forward to establishing a deep cooperation in the near future,” says Daniel Seah, Executive Director and CEO of DDHL.

The combination of DDHL’s groundbreaking technology and HLEE’s position in the European film and entertainment market will open up great opportunities for HLEE and its subsidiaries, Constantin Film AG and Sport 1, and has the potential to provide a real impact for the European film and entertainment market. Through the application of DDHL’s 360-degree camera and virtual human technology, HLEE will shape the way of film production and sport broadcasting in the future.

Digital Domain has grown to lead the visual effects industry throughout the last quarter of a century, expanding globally into virtual reality, virtual production and visualization. The company was founded in 1993 by the legendary movie director and three-time Oscar winner James Cameron, as well as Stan Winston and Scott Ross. Today, Digital Domain has offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montréal, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taipei, Hong Kong and Hyderabad. Digital Domain’s groundbreaking visual effects appear in hundreds of iconic award-winning feature films such as “Titanic,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and recent blockbusters “Avengers: Endgame” and “Ready Player One.”

About Digital Domain Capital Partners

Digital Domain Capital Partners (DDCP) is the newest 60%-owned subsidiary and the first European outpost of Digital Domain Holdings Limited (DDHL), the global market leader in visual effects (VFX), virtual reality (VR), virtual production (VP) and digital human technology.

DDCP was established in Luxembourg in January 2021, kickstarting DDHL's European expansion aimed at furthering its global success forged by DDHL’s CEO, Daniel Seah.

DDCP opens up an abundance of new business opportunities for its future strategic partners in Europe. By using Digital Domain‘s know-how, companies in Europe will not only be able to strengthen their existing businesses, but to enter and create completely new markets.

With the formation of DDCP, DDHL's goal is to explore opportunities in the development of, or investment in, media entertainment operations based in Europe and North America, and to capitalize on business opportunities its virtual human technology and other technologies offer.

Digital Domain Capital Partners goal is to create win-win-win situations: For its mother company Digital Domain Holdings Limited, for the companies it’s going to invest in and the public that will benefit from new, innovative services that will improve life in the near future.