Physical Rehabilitation Network & Kelly Hawkins Announce New Physical Therapy Clinic in Henderson, Nevada

Carlsbad, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its physical therapy clinic in Henderson, Nevada, operating under Kelly Hawkins Physical Therapy.

The Kelly Hawkins Henderson East Horizon Drive clinic, is located at 270 East Horizon Drive, occupying suites 100 and 101. The clinic elevates Kelly Hawkins’ presence in Nevada to nine clinics and grows PRN’s national network to over 150 physical therapy locations.

The Henderson East Horizon Drive clinic welcomes patients of all ages and will offer a full range of pain management and injury prevention services, including: ergonomic assessments, orthopedic rehabilitation, pediatric orthopedic physical therapy, sports medicine rehab, vestibular rehabilitation and more.

“We are proud to announce the opening of the Kelly Hawkins Physical Therapy Henderson East Horizon Drive clinic as yet another opportunity for our team to serve the community of Henderson, Nevada,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “We have a friendly team of physical therapy experts [who also welcome Spanish-speaking patients] available to help make physical therapy more accessible to all.”

Trusted PRN partner, Victor Carrasco, PT, DPT, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility as clinic director. Carrasco is a graduate of the University of St. Augustine in Austin, Texas, where he received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy. He served as a traveling physical therapist for two years, where he had the opportunity to work with people of all ages and cultures. Carrasco specializes in the McKenzie method to treat cervical and lower back pain.

“I began my career with PRN in 2020 as a physical therapist at the Kelly Hawkins Centennial clinic and I am excited to further my partnership with PRN as the clinic director of the Henderson East Horizon Drive location,” said Carrasco. “I look forward to building out my team at the clinic and connecting with our valued patients in the Henderson community.”

Kelly Hawkins Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about Kelly Hawkins Physical Therapy or to schedule an appointment at the new Henderson East Horizon Drive clinic, please visit the Kelly Hawkins website.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com

About Kelly Hawkins Physical Therapy

For over 30 years, Kelly Hawkins Physical Therapy has proudly contributed to the well-being of the residents in the Las Vegas area. Kelly Hawkins’ first clinic was founded in 1979 under Kelly G. Hawkins. Under the combined leadership of Bill Chynoweth, PT, Jeffrey Hill, PT, and Berne Leavitt, PT Kelly Hawkins has since grown to nine clinics. Kelly Hawkins is committed to building upon its original philosophy by focusing on premium patient care.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 15 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.