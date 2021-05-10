FHLBank San Francisco Names Tony Wong Chief Banking Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco has approved the promotion of Tony Wong to executive vice president and chief banking officer (CBO). As CBO, Wong is responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight for the sales, marketing and communications, member financial services, member and counterparty credit, and community investment departments. Mr. Wong has served as acting CBO for the Bank since April 2020. He will report directly to Teresa Bazemore, the Bank’s president and CEO.



“I am pleased to promote Tony to CBO and to recognize his leadership through extraordinary times. As acting CBO, Tony played a crucial role in FHLBank San Francisco’s ability to maintain business as usual throughout the pandemic,” said Ms. Bazemore. “Tony’s extensive knowledge of the Bank and our membership, coupled with his strong commitment to our mission, made him the ideal candidate. I look forward to working alongside him to serve our members and strengthen our communities as we move into a post-pandemic era.”

Mr. Wong joined the Bank in 1995 and has held various positions with increasing responsibilities during his tenure, most recently as senior vice president of member financial services and chief marketing officer. Prior to joining the Bank, he was part of the capital markets team at Barclays Global Investors (formerly Wells Fargo Nikko Investment Advisors). Mr. Wong began his career as a registered investment advisor with the retail brokerage division of Lehman Brothers. He received a B.A. in economics from the University of California at Berkeley and is a Certified Mortgage Banker, Accredited Mortgage Professional, and a Certified Diversity Professional.

“I’m honored to assume the CBO position at FHLBank San Francisco and to further the Bank’s mission of building stronger communities and creating opportunity,” Mr. Wong said. “As CBO, I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead, delivering on our promise for our members and promoting homeownership, expanding access to affordable housing, and supporting the economic recovery.”

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. Our member financial institutions–commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions–rely on us to deliver prompt access to low-cost funding, risk management tools, and resources for affordable housing and community economic development. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more resilient and vibrant.

