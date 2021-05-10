Diabetic Care Market Size to Reach USD 41.71 Billion In 2027 | Rising Prevalence Of Diabetes Owing to Increasing Obesity and Geriatric Population is Key Factor for industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Diabetic Care Market is expected to reach USD 41.71 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments in R&D and constant new product launches are some key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

Lifestyle changes, unhealthy eating habits, sedentary routine patterns, and rapid urbanization has increased in number of obese population. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 94.1 million people were reported to be obese in 2017. There has been a significant increase in diabetes patients attributed to rising obesity and elderly population. As per a report by International Diabetes Federation, diabetic population worldwide is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Thus, increasing emergence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes is escalating demand for diabetic care and treatment. Factors such as increasing government initiatives to increase awareness about dietetic care, rising number of patients requiring a daily dose of insulin, and increasing funds by government and private sectors are fueling market growth. In addition, rapidly growing research on developing novel and effective drugs for diabetes and other disorders associated with it such as stroke, kidney disease, or heart attack are fueling market growth.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/180

Moreover, growing awareness about diabetes monitoring devices, high demand for long-term weight reduction medications, and untapped market opportunities especially in developing countries is expected to boost revenue growth going ahead.

Some key highlights in the report:

The insulin delivery devices segment revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period due to growing adoption of insulin pumps and recent advancements in insulin pump technology.

The homecare segment is expected to account for high revenue growth over the forecast period owing to growing adoption of self-blood sugar level evaluation and increasing awareness about diabetes care.

The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to constant restocking, availability of wide product range, and constant increasing sale figures of diabetes devices.

North America accounted for largest market share in the global diabetic care market in 2019 and is expected to sustain its dominating position during the forecast period. Growing awareness about causes of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, presence of large patient pool, and favorable reimbursement policies are some key factors surging revenue growth in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as growing prevalence of diabetes, increase in obese and elderly population, and government initiatives to create awareness about diabetic care.

Some key players operating in the global diabetic care market include Medtronic plc, B. Braun, DexCom, Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AS, LifeScan, Dickinson and Company, MicroGene Diagnostic Systems Pvt. Ltd., AgaMatrix Holdings LLC and Acon Laboratories, Inc.

In January 2020, a US-based diagnostic system company LifeScan signed a partnership agreement with DKSH. This partnership is expected to support distribution and logistics along with regulatory, marketing services for LifeScan in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/180

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Diabetic Care Market on the device, distribution channel, end user, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Monitoring Devices

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Cartridges

Disposable Pens

Jet Injectors

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics

Online Pharmacies

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Homecare

Diagnostic Centers

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetic-care-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form (Semi-Solid, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products, and Liquid Formulations), By Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Nasal, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Burn Center), and By Regions

Medical Smart Textiles Market By Technology (Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology), By Application (Surgery, Bio-Monitoring, Therapy, and Wellness), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Academic and Research Center), and By Region

Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs