ExGen Options DOK Property in NW BC Golden Triangle

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement with Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy”) (TSX.V:MTB) whereby Mountain Boy may earn a 60% interest in the DOK copper-gold porphyry property (the “Option Agreement”), located approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Telegraph Creek, in northwest British Columbia, Canada (the “DOK Property”). The DOK Property consists of approximately 26,365 acres.

HIGHLIGHTS:

ExGen’s DOK Property is the most advanced and key exploration target in Mountain Boy’s Telegraph project.

Compilation of historic results provides evidence of large-scale copper-gold porphyry potential.

PROPERTY DETAILS

The DOK Property was first explored in the early 1970s with a focus on copper. That work identified numerous copper showings and outlined a substantial copper-in-soil geochemical anomaly referred to as the Main target, 1,200 meters by 850 meters. Geophysical surveys in later years identified coincident anomalies. The Main target was tested with five drill holes in 1971, totaling 817 metres and two drill holes in 2014, totaling 835 metres. The drilling demonstrated that the system hosts copper and gold mineralization. Results from 2014 include 0.327% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag over 18.3m. and 0.113% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au and 1.64 g/t Ag over 54.9 m. Both of these holes contain broader intervals of lower-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization. In the 2015 assessment report on drilling, Jeffrey D. Rowe and Charles J. Greig state “The presence on the DOK property of broad intervals of low to moderate grade Cu-Au-Ag stockwork-style mineralization in drill holes, extensive soil geochemical anomalies and coincident magnetic and IP chargeability highs, within areas of potassically-altered volcanic rocks and syenitic intrusions are all indications of an extensive porphyry-style mineralizing system, within which the potential for discovery of a substantial Cu-Au-Ag deposit remains high. Further exploration work is definitely warranted, (AR35798)."

For the 2021 exploration program, Mountain Boy plans to advance the project by compiling and ground truthing the voluminous historical data. For the 2022 exploration program, Mountain Boy foresees expanding the soil geochemistry and IP geophysics on the DOK and other identified targets, followed by drilling.

OPTION TERMS

In order to earn a 60% interest in the DOK Property, Mountain Boy must spend $2,500,000, deliver 1,500,000 shares and pay $230,000 to ExGen. The first-year requirement is $30,000 cash, 300,000 shares and $150,000 of work, with the balance of the earn-in requirements spread over another 4 years.

Option Terms – Cash and Share payments owing to ExGen and work spend requirements on the DOK Property

Date Cash Shares Work Cumulative

Work Closing 10,000 100,000 15-Jan-22 20,000 200,000 150,000 150,000 15-Jan-23 20,000 200,000 500,000 650,000 15-Jan-24 50,000 200,000 500,000 1,150,000 15-Jan-25 60,000 200,000 600,000 1,750,000 15-Jan-26 70,000 600,000 750,000 2,500,000 $230,000 1,500,000 $2,500,000

ExGen has substantially completed the earn-in requirements, including all cash payments to the underlying vendors, with the remaining requirement being a further work expenditure on the Property of $500,000 before April 30, 2025 (to hold a 100% interest) subject to a 3% royalty payable to the vendors in the underlying agreement, with ExGen retaining the sole right to purchase 2% of the vendors NSR Royalty.

Jason Riley, Chairman of ExGen commented: “We are excited to have another partner on our DOK property. The team at Mountain Boy are very capable and highly knowledgeable in the area. Our previous drilling back in 2014 was very encouraging and we are pleased at last to have a positive commodity and particularly copper market as a tailwind moving forward with work on the property.”

QUALIFIED PERSON

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.