DiversityInc Announces Top U.S. Companies for Diversity

New York, NY, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiversityInc announced the nation’s top companies that hire, retain, and promote women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+, and veterans at their 20th annual event held virtually on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Launched in 2001, the survey is the most comprehensive, data-driven D&I analysis of some of the largest U.S. employers. The assessment collects data across six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity, and Philanthropy.

“In an era of reckoning, there is no way around standardized measurement to remain competitive and identify gaps impacting a company’s ability to attract, retain, develop and engage diverse talent,” says Carolynn Johnson, DiversityInc Chief Executive Officer. “For twenty years, major U.S. employers have trusted our extensive research to measure their progress, provide actionable insights, validate their progress, and identify opportunities.

The 2021 top companies for Diversity are:

Hilton Accenture Eli Lilly and Company Abbott Mastercard Comcast NBCUniversal Toyota Motor North America ADP TIAA The Hershey Company

The 2021 survey Cronbach Alpha reliability score for the overall model was .88. Twenty-eight companies moved up, fourteen companies fell, three companies had no change, five newcomers, and five companies fell off the 2021 list. Forty-One companies were listed as noteworthy.

“On behalf of our entire Hilton family, it’s truly an honor to be recognized as the #1 Company on the 2021 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, and as a Top Company on a record twelve specialty lists,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. “Our company was founded on the belief that travel could be a bridge to world peace, and thanks to the inclusive workplace our Team Members have built together with us, our hospitality continues to create greater understanding and unite communities all around the world.”

More than 1,400 professionals, including c-suite executives from 28 industries representing more than 7 million U.S. employees, were in attendance. This year’s event theme, “Data Transparency in the Age of Understanding included eight learning sessions with diversity and inclusion experts. In these sessions, top talent development, human resources, and diversity and inclusion professionals will share how they prioritize diversity data in their respective corporations.

Highlights from the 20th annual Top 50 event included a CEO roundtable with Greg A. Adams, Chair & CEO, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., and Hospitals, and Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton. A fireside chat with Carole Huntsman, North America Head of Sanofi Genzyme; David Cordani, President and CEO at Cigna; and producer and The Daily Show correspondent, Roy Wood. Jr. Musical performances by Asian-American Classical Hip-Hop pianist Chloe Flower and visually impaired Latin band, Los Ciegos Del Barrio.

The 2021 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity is made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Abbott, Abbvie, Accenture, ADP, AT&T, BASF, Boeing, Capital One, Cigna, Comcast NBCUniversal, Cox Communications, Dow, EY, Hershey, Hilton, Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Kaiser Permanente, KeyBank, KPMG, Marriott International, Mastercard, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Southern Company, Target, TD Bank, TIAA, Toyota and Wells Fargo.

About DiversityInc: The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001 when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. DiversityInc is a VA-certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

