D2L JOINS GLOBAL INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT OPEN STANDARDS IN EDTECH

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today it has signed the IMS Global Learning Consortium’s Standards First Pledge. The pledge is a commitment to make open standards the primary choice for education technology and empower customers to determine the right mix of solutions to support their business and learners.

By signing this pledge, D2L is building on its ongoing commitment to open standards. Today, D2L’s Brightspace platform is a leader in the industry with 17 IMS certifications and is recognized as the first commercial learning management system certified for IMS Learning Information Services. Additionally, D2L’s Senior Vice President of Product Management, David Koehn, was appointed to the Board of Directors of the IMS Global Learning Consortium. This intentional focus on IMS certifications allows our users to move easily between Brightspace and other education technology products, creating a cost-effective, seamless and comprehensive digital learning ecosystem. This interoperability between systems delivers a better experience for learners and helps customers avoid additional costs, inflexibility and barriers created by closed systems.

“Learning environments built on open standards create unlimited possibilities for faculty and learners in K-12, higher and corporate education. D2L has long been a leader in the development and adoption of open standards and most recently has helped catalyze the launch of the groundbreaking Standards First program,” says Dr. Rob Abel, CEO, IMS Global Learning Consortium.

“Supporting open standards is entrenched in D2L’s DNA. We care deeply about building a learning platform that is a hub to an open ecosystem of over 1,800 integrated technologies. We work hard to give our clients choice and easy integration through open standards,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “I want to commend IMS Global for its leadership and partnership on open standards. D2L is proud to have played a catalyzing role for this program and to be a signatory to the Standards First Pledge.”

