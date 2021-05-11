Los Angeles, USA, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Anti-CD19 Antibody Pipeline Report, 2021 Featuring TG Therapeutics, Merck kGaA, Generium Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Amgen, Viela Bio, and others

Approximately 15+ key companies are developing Anti-CD19 Antibody. The companies with their Anti-CD19 Antibody-drug candidates in the most advanced stage include Viela Bio, ADC Therapeutics, Amgen, Morphosys and Xencor.

DelveInsight’s “Anti-CD19 Antibody Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in the Anti-CD19 Antibody pipeline landscapes. It comprises Anti-CD19 Antibody pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Anti-CD19 Antibody therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Anti-CD19 Antibody pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways of the Anti-CD19 Antibody Pipeline Report

Notable companies such as TG Therapeutics, Merck kGaA, Generium Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Amgen, Viela Bio, and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Anti-CD19 Antibody treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Anti-CD19 Antibody treatment scenario. In April 2021 , Incyte and MorphoSys announced the first patient had been dosed in the placebo-controlled Phase 3 inMIND study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tafasitamab or placebo in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) or marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

, Incyte and MorphoSys announced the first patient had been dosed in the placebo-controlled Phase 3 inMIND study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tafasitamab or placebo in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) or marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). In March 2021 , Amgen reported positive data from the Phase III study of BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) in paediatric patients with high-risk first-relapse B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (B-ALL).

, Amgen reported positive data from the Phase III study of BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) in paediatric patients with high-risk first-relapse B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (B-ALL). In February 2021 , Viela Bio announced additional positive results with UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) in patients with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder at the ACTRIMS 2021 Forum.

, Viela Bio announced additional positive results with UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) in patients with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder at the ACTRIMS 2021 Forum. In November 2020 , Xencor, MorphoSys and Incyte announced a clinical collaboration to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), first-line DLBCL, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

, Xencor, MorphoSys and Incyte announced a clinical collaboration to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), first-line DLBCL, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). In June 2020, inebilizumab received its first global approval in the USA for the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) treatment in adult patients who are seropositive for immunoglobulin G autoantibodies against aquaporin-4 (AQP4-IgG). The drug is also undergoing clinical evaluation for kidney transplant desensitisation, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related disease.

Anti-CD19 Antibody, a cluster of differentiation 19 (CD19), is a cell surface molecule expressed on B- lineage cells and follicular dendritic cells. CD19 comprises two extracellular immunoglobulin-like domains and an extensive cytoplasmic tail. It functions as a positive regulator of B-cell receptor signalling in conjunction with CD21 and CD81.

CD19 is expressed throughout B-cell development and plays a critical role in maintaining the balance between humoral, antigen-induced immune response and tolerance induction.

Anti-CD19 Antibody Emerging Drugs

Inebilizumab: Viela Bio

Inebilizumab is a humanised monoclonal antibody designed to target and deplete CD19-expressing B cells through antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity.

Research and Development

Myasthenia Gravis

Phase III

NCT04524273: In August 2020, Viela Bio initiated a randomised, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study with an open-label period to assess the efficacy and safety of Inebilizumab in adults with Myasthenia Gravis. This study is a phase 3, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted at approximately 100 study sites. About 252 subjects (172 AChR-Ab+ and 80 MuSK-Ab+) will be enrolled. The study is estimated to get completed by December 2024 with 252 registered participants.

IgG4-Related Disease

Phase III

NCT04540497: In October 2020, Viela Bio initiated a Phase 3, randomised, double-blind, multicenter, and placebo-controlled study of Inebilizumab efficacy and safety in IgG4-Related Disease. This study focuses on defining the effectiveness and safety of Inebilizumab for the prevention of flare of IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD). The study is estimated to get completed by June 2024 with 160 enrolled participants.

Scope of Anti-CD19 Antibody Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 15+ Key Players

Prominent Players: TG Therapeutics, Merck kGaA, Generium Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Amgen, Viela Bio, and many others.

TG Therapeutics, Merck kGaA, Generium Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Amgen, Viela Bio, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 15+ Products

Phases:

Anti-CD19 Antibody Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

Anti-CD19 Antibody Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

Anti-CD19 Antibody Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

Anti-CD19 Antibody Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

CD-19 Antagonist

Molecule Types:

Antibody

Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Parenteral

Product Types:

Monotherapy

Combination

Mono/Combination

