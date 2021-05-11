Land’s End Resort In Search of Director of Land’s End Vacations

Homer, Alaska, United States of America, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Land’s End Resort is looking to add to their team of highly dedicated and well experienced professionals delivering the best of experience to residents and tourists in Homer, Alaska as the facility announces an opening for the position of Director of Land's End Vacations. Described as “the Alaska Dream Job,” the position gives an opportunity to lovers of adventure to work with an amazing team while enjoying flexibility on the job.

Land's End Resort is at the end of the road in Homer, Alaska, right on the ocean. Land's End Resort features 115 hotel rooms, 14 beachfront condominium units, an extraordinary restaurant and event center, with some of the most luxurious accommodations in Alaska.

Land's End is Homer's largest event and conference hotel, offering full-service meeting facilities for over 220 people. The beachfront resort hotel is open year-round and hosts several community and statewide events, including Homer's World Art Festival. The facility also offers a world-class restaurant that features locally sourced ingredients and a wine selection that is out of this world.

The Alaskan Dream Job is particularly suited for individuals who are attentive to details, customer service-oriented, and love to make people smile. The Director of Land's End Vacations will be in charge of managing the luxury Condos onsite, with the primary responsibility of ensuring guests have seamless and life-changing experience that will leave wanting more.

The resort is strategically located in Homer, a region known for its arts, natural beauty, and world-class fishing, and a top destination for Alaskans who love vacations. Land’s End Resort has stood out since 1959 for their family-friendly hospitality and genuine desire to serve.

The job opening is an amazing opportunity for a forward-thinking individual to be a part of one of the most popular resorts in Alaska in a director-level role. Interested candidates are advised to send their resume to LandsEndJobs@gmail.com, putting the Job title in the Subject line. Applications can also be submitted online through - http://bit.ly/AlaskanDreamJob.

Land’s End Resort has also announced other job openings for individuals who are not particularly suited for the role of Director of Land's End Vacations but would love to be a part of the family. Resumes can be sent to the email or application done online via - http://bit.ly/LandsEndJobs.

For more information about Land’s End Resort and the features of the facility, please visit - Land's End Resort.

Website: http://bit.ly/AlaskanDreamJob

Video URL: https://www.lands-end-resort.com