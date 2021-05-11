Attogene to expand SARS-CoV-2 variants testing in the United States

Austin, United States , May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attogene, a biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas, is expanding its product line to address the rapidly evolving SARS-CoV-2 testing demands within the United States. These efforts will have a significant public health impact as new SARS-CoV-2 variants continue to be discovered around the world.

Specifically, Attogene will add to its current portfolio of PrimerDesign reagents (Novacyt Group), eight new RUO assays, which arguably may be the most complete variant detection portfolio currently available worldwide to address the globally prevalent variants of SARS-CoV-2. The company is striving to meet all arising COVID-19 challenges as quickly as possible and will also make available an assay to detect the novel variants originally identified in India. For more info on the variant tests available visit https://attogene.com/shop/snpsig-variplex-covid-19

Collectively, these efforts reinforce Attogene’s commitment to leadership in responding to the urgent market requirements and public health needs in the U.S.

Lance P. Ford, PhD, President and CEO of Attogene Corporation said: “We are pleased to be able to provide Novacyt’s state of the art assays to ensure that the country has cutting edge detection tests to better monitor SARS-CoV-2 variants. We look forward to the opportunity of expanding our support of variant testing in the U.S. through our established infrastructure.”

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialization, contract design and manufacturing.

Novacyt’s lead business units are comprised of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, hematology, and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporations. For more information visit https://novacyt.com

Attogene is a biotechnology company named after the unit prefix in the metric system representing (10 negative18th power) that offers cutting edge products and services to address global health concerns. Attogene additionally offers technology to address the growing threat from cyanotoxins associated by harmful algae blooms and environmental toxins. For more information, visit https://www.attogene.com

