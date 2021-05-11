EarthRenew to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on Thursday, May 13th at 2:00 PM ET (11 AM MT); Holders Exercise Warrants

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF; Frankfurt: WIMN) (“EarthRenew” or the “ Company”), a Canadian company focused on regenerative agriculture solutions with a secondary revenue source from electricity production, today announced that the CEO, Keith Driver will be hosting a live investor webinar on Thursday, May 13th to go through the Company’s May Investor Presentation including an update on current operations, upcoming milestones, and share some insight on the Replenish acquisition.



You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Thursday, May 13th, 2021

Time: 2 PM EST (11 AM MT)

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand via email to erth@rbmilestone.com

Warrant Exercises

In addition, EarthRenew is pleased to announce that during the past month 1,800,000 of the Company’s outstanding common share purchase warrants, including warrants held by management of the Company, have been exercised by their holders for gross proceeds to the Company of $810,000. Each warrant was exercised to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per warrant.

About Us

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. We aim to be a driving part of the regenerative agriculture movement by offering fertilizer solutions that feed the soil to strengthen the earth’s ability to restore itself. EarthRenew benefits from multiple revenue streams that include the sale of regenerative fertilizers, as well as revenue from generating power and selling surplus electricity.

For further information, please visit our website at www.earthrenew.ca or contact:

Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

+1 (403) 860-8623

Email: keith.driver@earthrenew.ca

