Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces LOI to License Revolutionary Patented Wind Turbine Technology

Temecula, CA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on the planet announces LOI for the exclusive worldwide licensing rights to a revolutionary technology in the wind turbine industry. This patented turbine technology represents a new generation of wind turbine machines that increases the efficiency of electrical power production triggered by natural wind, at heretofore unprecedented low wind speeds. Wind power is an extremely popular and renewable source of power that is also sustainable. It has a much smaller impact on the environment compared to the burning of fossil fuels.



“When these patented turbine machines get exposed to oncoming wind, they generate lift force at extremely low wind speeds. It utilizes changes in temperature and density to generate equivocal force throughout. There is no disruption of airflow which avoids turbulence and allows a series of turbines to power each other, in a somewhat perpetual motion machine. The wind is one the most abundant forms of power on earth but yet not the most utilized. I spent 20 years researching how to produce nearly free energy from wind anywhere. I have developed a brand-new revolutionary wing energy generation turbine. I am pleased that GWSO had chosen my patented wind turbine to help the world with very inexpensive wind energy generation”, said the inventor, Mr. Yuri Abramov, Ph.D.

This wind energy invention stands apart due to its unique ability to generate energy literally anywhere with only slight wind required. The system generates an artificial tornado that can power multiple turbines and generate energy endlessly. It has numerous advantages over any current technology such as it is site agnostic and will work anywhere. It needs minimal wind velocity to operate. It requires exceptionally low maintenance and is also easy to maintain. Even untrained personnel can install and operate the machines. It can scale to a 1+MegaWatt/H power plant on the ground or be placed on rooftops. Its energy cost is also revolutionary in that it is below 1 cent/kWh.

The scientist and inventor, Dr. Abramov, is a world-renowned Physicist, Mathematician, Algorithm Developer, and Engineer in the field of Applied Physics. He developed a system for the application of statistical multiplexing algorithms for video encoding, modeling and the design of digital signal processing, software development and modeling for wind energy use, and clean water apparatuses. Yuri has developed over 20 inventions that are registered as patents including “Signal Processing Method Utilizing the SAW Velocity Dispersion Effect for Weighting by Shaping the Electrode Fingers of a SAW Interdigital Transducer and Apparatus, signal processing utilizing SAW wave guides, image processing methods for digital quantization” and others. Yuri has contributed to nearly 40 scientific publications with various articles on analysis, methods and applications of SAW filters design, algorithms for video encoding and others. Most notably for GWSO, some of these patents encompass wind energy generation. Yuri holds a degree as Master of Science in Theoretical Physics from the Institute of Chemical Physics, Russian Federation. In 1993 he worked as a developer for TECHNION, Israel Institute of Technology in Israel. In 2005 he was a lead developer for Telematics-Wireless Ltd. Prior to joining the Company Yuri founded his company Soliton-SAW Ltd in 1999. He has worked for over three decades as the lead developer, engineer, and inventor for the company. His company, Soliton-SAW Ltd., has provided consulting and implementation, algorithms and software development, modeling, and systems design services, for the past 14 years.

The main advantages of wind generated energy are: 1) it is renewable and sustainable, 2) it is environmentally friendly, 3) utilizing wind energy reduces our consumption of fossil fuels, 4) wind energy is free, 5) it is equally beneficial for both industrial and domestic installation, and 6) low maintenance. The disadvantages are: 1) reliability of wind atmospherically, 2) visual pollution and noise, 3) amount of space required, 3) people’s safety if the turbines are blown off their bases in storms, and 4) the threat to wildlife. However, due to the small size of this technology, its ability to work in incredibly low wind environments, and miniature scalability, most of the common disadvantages associated with wind generation technology are dramatically mitigated, leaving nearly on the advantages. (source: google sites)

According to an article published in “Science Daily” on April 27th, “The now-familiar sight of traditional propeller wind turbines could be replaced in the future with wind farms containing more compact and efficient vertical turbines. New research from Oxford Brookes University has found that the vertical turbine design is far more efficient than traditional turbines in large-scale wind farms, and when set in pairs the vertical turbines increase each other's performance by up to 15%...A research team from the School of Engineering, Computing and Mathematics (ECM) at Oxford Brookes led by Professor Iakovos Tzanakis conducted an in-depth study using more than 11,500 hours of computer simulation to show that wind farms can perform more efficiently by substituting the traditional propeller-type Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWTs), for compact Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs)…The research demonstrates for the first time at a realistic scale, the potential of large scale VAWTs to outcompete current HAWT wind farm turbines.

The Global Wind Energy Market size was valued at over USD 125 billion in 2020 is forecasted to reach USD 167.15 Billion by 2027, with a “CAGR” of 7.1% (Source: Emergen Research). Its annual installation is anticipated to exceed 120 GW by 2027 (Source: Global Market Insights). Rising investments toward the expansion of renewable energy capacity coupled with efforts to minimize carbon footprint will boost the market demand for wind energy technology for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration published an article on March 3rd indicating that, “The United States installed more wind turbine capacity in 2020 than in any other year.”

As explained in “TechXplore”, quoting “Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory”, “Experts’ predictions for future wind energy costs drop significantly...Technology and commercial advancements are expected to continue to drive down the cost of wind energy, according to a survey led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) of the world's foremost wind power experts. Experts anticipate cost reductions of 17%-35% by 2035 and 37%-49% by 2050, driven by bigger and more efficient turbines, lower capital and operating costs, and other advancements. The findings are described in an article in the journal Nature Energy…

President Biden signed an Executive Order in January aiming to maximize offshore wind potential and has identified wind power as a key component of the nation's renewed efforts to combat climate change. The White House then announced on March 29 that, “…it convened leaders from across the Administration to announce a set of bold actions that will catalyze offshore wind energy, strengthen the domestic supply chain, and create good-paying, union jobs”. Then on April 29, President Biden announced a “… plan to reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions in the generating sector (which) includes the installation of 30,000 megawatts of new offshore wind capacity by 2030”.

Demand for “Efficient Wind Turbine Energy” in Corporate America has reached an all-time high. For example, as per the article by Leticia Miranda of NBC News on April 19th, “Amazon is now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in Europe, after establishing new wind and solar energy projects in Sweden, the retail giant announced Monday. The company became the world’s largest buyer of renewable energy last year…The company now has 206 renewable energy projects worldwide that can generate 8.5 GW of electricity to power its corporate offices, fulfillment centers, Whole Foods Market stores, and Amazon Web Services, the company said in a statement…Many parts of our business are already operating on renewable energy, and we expect to power all of Amazon with renewable energy by 2025," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, in a statement. “With these nine new wind and solar projects, we have announced 206 renewable wind and solar projects worldwide, and we are now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in Europe and globally," he said.

Michael Pollastro, President of “GWSO” said, “Upon successful acquisition of this technology, we will continue to develop it very rapidly. We are already in the process of securing the necessary capital for its maturation and commercialization. Moreover, we have already received inquiries and are in the beginning stages of meetings and negotiations with several of the largest companies in the world, who have expressed interest in the technology and its eventual rollout. It could be a complete game-changer in the world of renewable and clean energy”.

