Evangelion Capital made a significant investment in CasperLabs through its Public Sale

Austin, TX, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CasperLabs is the team behind the development of the Casper Network. Casper Network is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper is designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology today and evolve to meet user needs in the future.

The team at Evangelion Capital believes the Casper Network to be a promising project that can solve the issues of scalability, security and decentralization that have plagued other smart contract blockchains.

Evangelion Capital's investment was part of an immensely popular public sale that was sold out within hours. Casper Labs is backed by investment giants such as Consensus Capital, Hashkey Capital, Atlas Group, Diode Capital and more.

A catalyst for Blockchain innovation

Casper Network is an enterprise-focused layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain protocol aiming to solve the issues of scalability, security and decentralization that have plagued other smart contract blockchains such as Ethereum.

To tackle the problem of high transaction fees, Casper is introducing a “gas futures market” concept, Parlikar (CTO of Casper) said. By tokenizing block space to allow companies to buy future block space, Casper’s gas model aims to allow its blockchain’s users to lock in prices now, to have more predictable future network usage costs.

The launch of Casper Labs is a strong move towards solving the issues of scalability, security and decentralization. It perfectly synchronizes with Evangelion Capital's goal to act as a catalyst for widespread blockchain innovation. Evangelion’s Co-Founder Lars Jacobus about Casper:

“We are thrilled to be a part of CasperLabs and their journey to solve the issues of scalability, security and decentralization. Our team has always had a huge interest in solving the problems of high transaction fees known as ‘gas fees’. Ethereum’s gas fee issues could worsen with the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), most of which continue to rely on Ethereum. We are excited about the introduction of a ‘gas futures market’ concept, in which companies are allowed to buy future block space. We believe this could be a great solution to a long standing problem”

CasperLabs Mainnet is launching on May 4th.

About Casper Labs and the Casper Network

CasperLabs is the team behind the development of the Casper Network. It provides services and support for organizations of all sizes, from enterprise to startup. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure solution.

The Casper Network is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper is designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology today and evolve to meet user needs in the future. The Casper Network lowers the barriers to entry for blockchain technology adoption, enabling businesses to start taking advantage today. It’s the first blockchain built for Enterprise adoption.

About Evangelion Capital

Evangelion Capital is a crypto-focused investment firm, functioning as both an incubator and a backer for the most promising ventures in the blockchain industry. From humble origins as traders on shady exchanges back when Bitcoin was in three digits, Evangelion has organically grown into a respected investor with an in-depth knowledge of blockchain and the various marketing facets of the industry. Evangelion Capital's goal is to act as a catalyst for widespread blockchain adoption and innovation.

