SOUTHEAST ASIA CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS FULFILLMENT SCHEDULES FOR $2.9 BILLION TRANSACTIONS.

New York, NY, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Asia Capital Group, Inc., (“SEA Capital Group”) a Nevada corporation engaged in finance, international trade and project investments, today announced that it has agreed to extend the fulfillment schedules for $2,965,419,200 worth of trade transactions involving copper, gold, oil and sugar that have been previously entered into by the Company and an undisclosed international partner.



Richard Phan, Chairman of Southeast Asia Capital Group, stated: “Due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, we deem it beneficial for both companies to extend the fulfillment schedules and look forward to working with our partner to complete these transactions as soon as possible in the coming months.”

About Southeast Asia Capital Group, Inc.

Southeast Asia Capital Group is a Nevada company established in 2004. The Company is engaged in finance, international trade and commercial projects with potential for high returns on investment.

About Phanet Holding Corp.

Phanet Holding Corp. is one of the first Vietnamese global capital investor groups. Phanet Holding Corp, a prestigious funding company in finance and trade which is also investing into several stunning gold mining, tourist resorts in Europe.

Contact:

Richard Phan, Chairman

Southeast Asia Capital Group, Inc.

Tel: +1-312-912-9117

Email: seacare@sacgiusa.com