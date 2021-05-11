REC Silicon - First quarter 2021 results

Oslo, Norway – May 11, 2021: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) reported first quarter 2021 revenues of USD 28.1 million versus USD 36.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and EBITDA of USD 4.0 million versus USD 1.9 million in the prior quarter.

REC Silicon reported a cash balance of USD 131.5 million on March 31, 2021 compared to USD 134.9 million on December 31, 2020.

The Company reported EBITDA contributed by the semiconductor materials segment of USD 10.8 million for the first quarter compared to USD 8.0 million in the first quarter 2020 and USD 11.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in EBITDA compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of lower silicon gas sales volumes of 781 MT for the first quarter compared to 881 MT for the prior quarter.

“The demand for semiconductor polysilicon and silicon gas has strengthened over the last quarters and we expect this trend to continue. Limited shipping availability over the Pacific has created some problems in fulfilling orders, but we are confident it will gradually be resolved. The PV polysilicon market has strengthened over the last months, but unfortunately, REC Silicon is not able to supply this market due to the trade dispute with China. However, plans to develop an “ultra-low-carbon footprint” PV value chain continue in collaboration with other solar companies and the US Government. REC Silicon is also in negotiations with several “Silicon Anode” companies concerning silane supply contracts from our Moses Lake facility. REC Silicon is confident that the Moses Lake facility will be restarted in 2023 with probable demand from both the PV and the Silicon Anode market,” said Tore Torvund, CEO.

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com



