Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 11 May 2021 – 7.00 am CET

Fagron announces voting results AGM and EGM

Fagron has held the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Monday 10 May 2021.

The AGM approved, amongst other things, the 2020 financial statements, as well as the gross dividend of € 0.18 per share. The shareholders discharged the members of board of directors and the statutory auditor. Agenda item 10 of the AGM with regard to the change of control clause of the 2020 subscription rights plan was voted down.

The EGM adopted, amongst other things, the amendment of the articles of association in accordance with the Belgian Companies and Associations Code and authorized the board of directors to execute the resolutions which were approved. Agenda item 3 with regard to the renewal of the authorized capital was voted down. The company will put an amended proposal on the agenda for the EGM of 2022 (when the current authorization expires).

The full text of the agenda items can be found on the company's website (link).

At the AGM and EGM approximately 72% of the total issued, voting share capital was represented by proxy or voting instructions.

The dividend calendar is as follows:

Ex-dividend date 17 May 2021 Record date 18 May 2021 Dividend available for payment 19 mei 2021

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For further information

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85

constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

