Virtu Announces a New RFQ-hub Quarter Record in Single Stock Options Notional Trading Volume for 1Q 2021

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading, global provider of multi-asset liquidity, execution services, workflow technology and trade analytics reporting and data, today reported that in 1Q 2021, RFQ-hub surpassed its previous quarter record in single stock options by 37%. The bilateral multi-asset and multi-dealer request for quote platform delivered a notional trading volume of €24.6B (US$29.7B) for the quarter.



Attracted by RFQ-hub’s transparency, competitive liquidity, operational efficiency, audit trail and embedded analytics, asset managers are increasingly relying on RFQ-hub to negotiate derivatives transactions.

“In today’s environment, clients are looking for agile, enhanced solutions that help them keep pace with the evolving digital landscape,” said David Angel, Head of Continental Europe, Virtu Financial. “Virtu’s commitment to building efficient and transparent workflows is resonating with clients. We are encouraged by the positive reception of the new infrastructure, ergonomic GUI enhancements and expanded instrument coverage initiatives—such as the growth in fixed income derivatives and the recent launch of our new swaptions module. This record strengthens RFQ-hub’s position as a leading platform for supporting electronic derivatives trading.”

RFQ-hub helps electronically deliver competitive liquidity, streamline workflow and improve pricing, with a focus on equity and fixed income listed and OTC derivatives, structured products and ETFs.

For more information about Virtu’s workflow technology platforms and other execution tools, please visit our client solutions page at www.virtu.com <http://www.virtu.com> or contact us at info@virtu.com <mailto:info@virtu.com>.



About RFQ-hub

Virtu’s electronic bilateral request-for-quote (RFQ) platform for listed and OTC securities centralizes best price discovery by connecting buy-side trading desks and portfolio managers with their liquidity providers. Integrated and detailed metrics provide insight and audit reporting for regulatory and compliance obligations.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

