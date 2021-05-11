Downing Strategic - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 May 2021

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 10 May 2021 by Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn, both fund managers and PDMRs of the Company.

Judith MacKenzie purchased 50,252 ordinary shares at a price of 79.16p per share and now (including connected persons) holds 115,742 shares in the Company.

Nick Hawthorn purchased 47,025 ordinary shares at a price of 79.52p per share and now holds 50,891 shares in the Company.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Judith MacKenzie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Lead Fund Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc b) LEI 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH Identification code ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52 b) Nature of the transaction MARKET PURCHASE OF 50,252 ORDINARY SHARES. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£0.7916 Volume(s)

50,252 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

50,252 Ordinary shares

£0.7916 e) Date of the transaction 10 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market



