Downing Strategic - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Director/PDMR Shareholding
11 May 2021
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 10 May 2021 by Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn, both fund managers and PDMRs of the Company.
Judith MacKenzie purchased 50,252 ordinary shares at a price of 79.16p per share and now (including connected persons) holds 115,742 shares in the Company.
Nick Hawthorn purchased 47,025 ordinary shares at a price of 79.52p per share and now holds 50,891 shares in the Company.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Judith MacKenzie
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Lead Fund Manager
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|MARKET PURCHASE OF 50,252 ORDINARY SHARES.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
£0.7916
|Volume(s)
50,252
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
50,252 Ordinary shares
£0.7916
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nick Hawthorn
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Fund Manager
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|MARKET PURCHASE OF 47,025 ORDINARY SHARES.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
£0.7952
|Volume(s)
47,025
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
47,025 Ordinary shares
£0.7952
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market