Downing Strategic - Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Director/PDMR Shareholding
11 May 2021

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 10 May 2021 by Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn, both fund managers and PDMRs of the Company.

Judith MacKenzie purchased 50,252 ordinary shares at a price of 79.16p per share and now (including connected persons) holds 115,742 shares in the Company.

Nick Hawthorn purchased 47,025 ordinary shares at a price of 79.52p per share and now holds 50,891 shares in the Company.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name  Judith MacKenzie
2 Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status  Lead Fund Manager
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH 
 Identification codeISIN:  GB00BF0SCX52 
b) Nature of the transaction  MARKET PURCHASE OF 50,252 ORDINARY SHARES.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
£0.7916		Volume(s)
50,252
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price  
50,252 Ordinary shares
£0.7916
e) Date of the transaction 10 May 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name Nick Hawthorn
2 Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status  Fund Manager
b) Initial notification /Amendment

 		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH 
 Identification codeISIN:  GB00BF0SCX52 
b) Nature of the transaction  MARKET PURCHASE OF 47,025 ORDINARY SHARES.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
£0.7952		Volume(s)
47,025
d)Aggregated information
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price  
47,025 Ordinary shares
£0.7952
e) Date of the transaction 10 May 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market