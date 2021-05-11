Construction contract (Hiiu county national roads)

English Estonian

Tariston AS, a Nordecon Group company entered into contract with Estonian Transport Administration and Hiiumaa rural municipality government for the reconstruction works of Hiiu county national roads. During the works, a total of 5.5 kilometres of roads will be reconstructed.

The contract value is approximately 3.5 million euros plus VAT. The works will be completed in November 2021.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.