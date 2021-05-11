English French

Paris, 11/05/2021

Alstom’s contribution to Bouygues’ net profit in first-quarter 2021

On 11 May 2021, Alstom reported its results for the financial year 2020/21 ended on 31 March 2021. Based on this information, Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in first-quarter 2021 is €120 million, versus a contribution of €35 million in first-quarter 2020.

This contribution includes:

€115 million from a net dilution profit related to Alstom’s two capital increases reserved to affiliates of CDPQ and Bombardier Inc completed on 29 January 2021, a net capital gain on Bouygues’ sale of 12 million Alstom shares which took place on 10 March 2021,

a €5-million share of profit in Alstom’s results for the second half of 2020/21.

At 30 April 2021, Bouygues had a 3.12% stake in Alstom’s share capital.

First-quarter 2021 sales and earnings for the Bouygues group

will be reported on 20 May 2021 at 7.30am (CET).

