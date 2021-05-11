Bango and NTT DATA partner to expand payments across Asia

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango plc (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces that merchants using the Bango Platform to offer online payments can now expand their footprint to hundreds of millions more users in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and other key Asian markets. Merchants integrated to Bango now have access to the most popular mobile wallets and direct account payment methods across the region.



The additional wallets and direct payment methods added to the Bango Platform via this NTT DATA Hong Kong (“NTT DATA”) partnership will be enhanced by innovative features of the Bango Platform, where data driven insights deliver a higher payment success and improved customer experience.

As a result of this agreement, wallet providers across Asia can attract more users by partnering with Bango merchants to bundle product offers as sign-up incentives and loyalty rewards, acquiring new customers based on purchase behavior targeting.

“Bango powers one-click payments for the world’s biggest online businesses”, said Andy Suzuki, SVP Asia Pacific at Bango. “Partnering with NTT DATA brings together Bango global payments technology with the focused, regional coverage and quality of service that only NTT DATA can provide”.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with Bango”, said Poon Khye Wei, Chief Operating Officer, NTT DATA Hong Kong. “Our goal is to provide a comprehensive and extensive digital payment coverage for merchants across Asia and globally. By collaborating with Bango, we can offer their merchants an integrated solution of significant coverage of localized digital payments along with Bango platform specific features and solutions.”

This partnership follows the agreement Bango signed with TPAY Mobile in January 2021, giving Bango merchants access to over 20 leading wallets across Africa as part of that deal.

About Bango

App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive.

By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.

Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

About NTT DATA Hong Kong Limited

NTT DATA Hong Kong Limited (NDHK) provides global platforms for digital payment solutions and services, enabling consumers and businesses around the world to make and receive payments confidently. Headquartered in Hong Kong, NDHK has grown rapidly by acquiring and integrating domestic payment companies across Asia Pacific, underpinning its philosophy to innovate by anticipating the needs of the customer.

NDHK is part of NTT DATA, one of the top IT services companies in the world. For over 30 years, NTT DATA has provided comprehensive digital payment business solutions and payment acceptance services to businesses looking to expand both regionally and globally. For more information, visit https://hk.nttdata.com/

For all NTT DATA Media Enquiries, please contact Andrea Tan at andrea.tan@nttdata.com