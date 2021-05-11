DNA Plc: Change in the DNA Executive Team

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 MAY 2021 10:00 am (EEST)



Tommy Olenius, CTO at DNA Plc, and a member of the DNA Executive Team, has decided to leave the company by the end of 2021. Until that, Olenius will continue in his position and as a member of the Executive Team.

The search for a new CTO begins immediately.

“Tommy has a long career of almost 20 years in DNA, and during that time he has played a key role in building of 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Tommy leaves us with high-end mobile network that our customers can enjoy every day. I thank Tommy warmly for his contribution and I wish him success in all his future endeavours," says Jukka Leinonen, DNA's CEO.

Further information:

Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

