TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 11 MAY 2021 AT 10:15 (EEST)

Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Juhani Elomaa

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Elomaa, Juhani

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210511084235_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-07

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: N/A

(2): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: N/A

(3): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 60,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

Taaleri Plc

Communications

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com