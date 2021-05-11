Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Report 2021-2026: Combining AI with Digital Twins, Cloud Robotics, and Teleoperation to Drive Substantial Market Opportunities for Systems Integration

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Internet of Things Market by IIoT Technologies, Solutions and Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions.

Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2021 to 2026.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions are poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport. For many industries, IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. While, IIoT will initially improve existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, the ultimate goal will be to realize entirely new, and dramatically improved products and services.

Successful companies will be those that understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products, and services, as well as completely new business models.

IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, IIoT will rely upon as well as integrate with certain key technologies, devices, software, and applications.

IIoT involves a substantial breadth and depth of technologies, many of which require careful integration and orchestration. Leading managed service providers are looking beyond core Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications towards more advanced services that involve IoT platform and device mediation, data management, and application coordination.

M2M messaging itself is evolving to a flatter hierarchical structure with edge computing networks, which will require managed privacy and security services to ensure data integrity and asset protection. M2M communications for IIoT will become increasingly necessary for enterprise and industrial organizations that wish to fully leverage IoT technologies.

Data analytics solutions provide the means to process vast amounts of machine-generated, unstructured data captured by M2M systems. As IIoT progresses, there will be an increasingly large amount of unstructured machine data. The growing amount of machine-generated industrial data will drive substantial opportunities for AI support of unstructured data analytics solutions.

The industrial sector is rapidly integrating IIoT solutions with many of the aforementioned technologies. This convergence will have a profound effect on industrial processes as well as create opportunities for product and service transformation. In some cases, entirely new business models will result from integration with broadband wireless and cloud technologies as the "as a service" model transforms many existing products into services. Also, IIoT solutions are evolving from transparency into operations to proactive maintenance and correction.

Looking beyond command and control of machinery and processes, IoT data itself will become extremely valuable as an agent of change for product development as well as identification of supply gaps and realization of unmet demands. Direct purchase of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Select Report Findings:

Total global IIoT market will reach $912.7B by 2026, driven by manufacturing and healthcare

IIoT in manufacturing alone will reach $153.5 billion globally by 2026, growing at 17.9% CAGR

IIoT DaaS market for enterprise and industrial segments will reach $10.4 billion globally by 2026

IIoT data storage will reach $95.4 billion globally by 2026, led by manufacturing and healthcare verticals

Private wireless implementations to be a major driver for IIoT adoption within all major production-oriented industries

North America will be the leading region followed by Europe, led by Germany, and Asia Pac, led by Japan and South Korea

Combining AI with digital twins, cloud robotics, and teleoperation to drive substantial market opportunities for systems integration

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

2.1 The Industrial Internet of Things Market Opportunity

2.1.1 People, Processes, and Technology

2.1.2 IIoT and People

2.1.3 IIoT and Processes

2.1.4 IIoT and Technologies

2.2 Critical Focus Areas for IIoT Execution

2.3 IIoT Application Areas

2.3.1 Process Optimization

2.3.2 Enhance, Integrate and Scale existing Corporate IT Systems

2.3.3 Leverage Potential of Existing Infrastructure

2.4 Forming a Foundation for IIoT

2.4.1 Industrial Internet Consortium

2.4.2 Industry Leading Companies set the Pace

2.4.3 Industry Test Beds for IIoT

2.4.4 Industrial Internet Reference Architecture

2.5 Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT

2.5.1 Cyber-security is a Critical Concern with IIoT

2.5.2 IIoT is Facilitating a Drive-in Industrial Automation

2.5.3 Early IIoT Deployments to Benefit Existing Industries

2.5.4 IIoT will Integrate with Other Technologies to Achieve Success

2.5.5 IIoT and the Fourth Industry Revolution

2.5.6 IIoT to Facilitate Transition to Smart Factories

2.5.7 Connected Factory: New Roles for Suppliers and Customers

2.5.8 IIoT and Product Transformation to an "as a Service" Economy

2.5.9 Intelligent Manufacturing: From Smart Factories to Smarter Factories

2.5.10 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics

2.5.11 IIoT and Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless

2.5.12 IIoT and Edge Computing

3 IIoT Technologies

3.1 Hardware Technologies

3.1.1 Hardware Development Platforms

3.1.2 Smart Sensors

3.2 Software Technologies

3.2.1 Connectivity Platforms

3.2.2 Data Storage Platforms

3.2.3 Data Analytics and Visualization Platforms

3.2.4 IoT Protocols

3.3 IIoT and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

3.3.1 Role and Importance with IIoT

3.3.2 MES and Cyber-Physical Systems

3.3.3 MES in the Cloud and other Convergence

3.3.4 Future of IIoT Enabled MES

3.4 Edge Computing

3.4.1 Introduction to Edge Computing

3.4.2 Mobile Edge Computing (Multi-access Edge Computing)

3.4.3 Fog Computing (Non-Cellular Edge Computing)

3.4.4 Edge Computing in Industrial Networks and Systems

3.5 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics

3.5.1 Teleoperation

3.5.2 Tele-robotics

3.5.3 Cloud Robotics

3.6 Digital Twin Technologies and Solutions

3.6.1 Digital Twinning

3.6.2 Digital Twin Solution Drivers

3.6.3 Digital Twin Solution Use Cases

3.7 Network Technologies in IIoT

3.7.1 Wireless Local Area Network

3.7.2 Wireless Personal Area Network

3.7.3 Wireless Wide Area Networks

3.7.4 Wireless Sensor Networks

4 IIoT in Industry Verticals

4.1 Automotive and Transportation

4.2 Cargo and Logistics

4.3 Healthcare

4.4 Manufacturing

4.5 Oil and Gas

4.6 Smart Cities

4.7 Utilities

5 IIoT Case Studies

5.1 IoT Enabled Digital Transformation in Automotive

5.2 Industry 4.0 Platform Helps Advance Smart Manufacturing Operations

5.3 Smarter Systems for Increased Productivity

5.4 Connectivity and Intelligence Cleaning Automation

5.5 IIoT for Pipeline Monitoring

5.6 Smart Factories and Industrial Automation

6 IIoT Market Dynamics

6.1 IIoT Market Drivers

6.2 IIoT Market Challenges

7 IIoT Company Analysis

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 Company Profile

7.1.2 Recent Developments

7.2 Accenture

7.3 AGT International

7.4 ARM Holdings

7.5 ATOS

7.6 B+B SmartWorx

7.7 Bosch

7.8 C3, Inc.

7.9 Cisco System Inc.

7.10 Digi International

7.11 Echelon Corporation

7.12 Elecsys Corporation

7.13 General Electric

7.14 Hitachi

7.15 IBM

7.16 Oracle

7.17 PTC

7.18 Real-Time Innovation

7.19 Rockwell Automation

7.20 SAP

7.21 Sensata Technologies

7.22 Siemens

7.23 Wind River

7.24 Worldsensing

7.25 Wovyn LLC.

8 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

8.1 IIoT Market by Region 2021 - 2026

8.2 IIoT Global Market by Products Offered 2021 - 2026

8.2.1 IIoT Market for Hardware in 2021 - 2026

8.2.2 IIoT Market for Software in 2021 - 2026

8.2.3 IIoT Market for Services 2021 - 2026

8.3 IIoT Global Market by Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

8.3.1 IIoT Deployments in Manufacturing Sector 2021 - 2026

8.3.2 Healthcare Market for IIoT 2021 - 2026

8.3.3 Automotive Industry Market for IIoT 2021 - 2026

8.3.4 Retail industry Market for IIoT 2021 - 2026

8.3.5 Oil and Gas Industry Market for IIoT 2021 - 2026

8.3.6 Market for IIoT by Cargo and Logistic Sector 2021 - 2026

8.3.7 IIoT in Utilities Sector 2021 - 2026

8.3.8 IIoT in Hospitality Sector 2021 - 2026

9 Future of IIoT Technologies, Solutions, and Deployment

9.1 IIoT Deployment and Support

9.1.1 Carrier Supported IIoT Networks

9.1.2 IIoT and Private Wireless Networks

9.2 Evolution of IIoT Economic Value

9.2.1 Internal Company Benefits

9.2.2 Customer Oriented Benefits

9.2.3 IIoT Data Becomes the Product

9.3 IIoT and Technology Convergence

9.4 IIoT Data as a Service

9.4.1 Data as a Service (DaaS) General Market

9.4.2 DaaS Market for Business Data (Enterprise and Industrial)

9.5 DaaS Market by Source: Machine and Non-Machine Data

9.6 DaaS Market by Data Collection: IoT and Non-IoT Data

10 Appendix: Additional IIoT Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysn8py