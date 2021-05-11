SANOMA CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 11 MAY 2021
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Anna
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20210511081548_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,896 Unit price: 13.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,734 Unit price: 13.7731 EUR
(3): Volume: 4,499 Unit price: 13.80154 EUR
(4): Volume: 4,978 Unit price: 13.74 EUR
(5): Volume: 4,668 Unit price: 13.81113 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 23,775 Volume weighted average price: 13.77632 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-10
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 84 Unit price: 13.76 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 84 Volume weighted average price: 13.76 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-10
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 13.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 266 Unit price: 13.77887 EUR
(3): Volume: 501 Unit price: 13.80762 EUR
(4): Volume: 22 Unit price: 13.74 EUR
(5): Volume: 332 Unit price: 13.87211 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 1,141 Volume weighted average price: 13.81754 EUR
