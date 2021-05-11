English Finnish

SANOMA CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 11 MAY 2021

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Anna

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20210511081548_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,896 Unit price: 13.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 4,734 Unit price: 13.7731 EUR

(3): Volume: 4,499 Unit price: 13.80154 EUR

(4): Volume: 4,978 Unit price: 13.74 EUR

(5): Volume: 4,668 Unit price: 13.81113 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 23,775 Volume weighted average price: 13.77632 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-10

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 84 Unit price: 13.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 84 Volume weighted average price: 13.76 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-10

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 13.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 266 Unit price: 13.77887 EUR

(3): Volume: 501 Unit price: 13.80762 EUR

(4): Volume: 22 Unit price: 13.74 EUR

(5): Volume: 332 Unit price: 13.87211 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 1,141 Volume weighted average price: 13.81754 EUR

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.