Global High Voltage Cable Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Tratos, Sumimoto Electric and ABB Among Others

The publisher insinuates that the global market for high voltage cable (HVC) is likely to experience a growth at a CAGR of 5.42% over the forecast period 2021-2028.



The high voltage cable market is primarily motivated by factors such as rising demand for power generation, paired with the growth in infrastructural activities. Further, the surging investments in smart grid technology are another factor generating several opportunities for the studied market to leverage and reach its expected growth.



Although, the costs of pricing of conducting materials, such as copper and aluminum, are vital in determining the total cost of the high voltage cables. Hence, the fluctuating prices of these metals are majorly restricting the growth of the high voltage cable market's future growth.



The global high voltage cable (HVC) market covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is considered to hold the largest share in the high voltage cable market, and is expected to continue its stronghold till 2028. The region's growth can be attributed to the continual efforts to fulfill electricity needs due to rising urbanization activities in countries like China, India, and Japan. Among the countries, China is one of the largest electricity producers, which calls for the adoption of high voltage cables for power transmission.



Furthermore, several leading companies are entering the region's market. For instance, the General Cable Technology Corporation signed an agreement to sell its business operations in the Asia-Pacific region to MM logistics. Therefore, these factors are mainly fuelling the progress of the HVC market across the APAC region.



Competitive Outlook

The leading firms involved in the global market are Tratos, Sumimoto Electric Industries Ltd, TBEA Co Ltd, Nexans, Dubai Cable Company Pvt Ltd, Southwire LLC, Siemens AG, Tele-Fonika Kable SA, Finolex Cables, ABB Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, NKT Cables, and Prysmian Group.



Siemens AG is a technology company involved in the field of automation, digitization, and electrification. It offers its products, solutions, and services for medical imaging, power generation, infrastructure technologies, and others. Among the products, the company provides standard medium high voltage power cables that help in the transmission of 11 kV to 33 kV electricity using 3-core cables. Moreover, it serves a broad client base across multiple industries, including network operations, independent power producers, and transportation companies. Siemens has functions globally, with its headquarter in Munich, Germany.



