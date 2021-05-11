Klövern - Notice of written procedure

English Swedish





Klövern AB (publ) (”Klövern”) has today given instructions to Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the “Trustee”), being the agent under Klövern’s senior secured bond loan issued in October 2019 in the amount USD 50,000,000 with ISIN NO0010866205 (the "Bond Loan"), to initiate a written procedure in order to request that the bondholders vote in favour of amending certain sections of the terms and conditions of the Bond Loan.



Klövern wishes to amend the terms and conditions of the Bond Loan and issue an additional USD 50,000,000 to a few investors and prolong the Final Maturity Date from 15 October 2021 to 15 July 2023. In connection herewith, among other things, granted security will be increased.



A notice of a written procedure will be sent to all bondholders on 11 May 2021 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bond Loan. The written procedure will end no later than 31 May 2021.



