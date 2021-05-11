Insights on the Liquid Handling System Global Market to 2026 - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Handling System Market (2021-2026) by Type, Product, Application, End-users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Liquid Handling System Market is estimated to be USD 3.53 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.98 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Market Dynamics



Major factors that drive the market growth are increasing expenditure in research & development activities, growing technological advancements, the need for new drug development, and the growing demand for high-output screening. All these help in driving the market growth of the Global Liquid Handling System Market. In addition to this, rapid adoption of automation in clinical settings and rise in the production of vaccines are also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Liquid handling systems are also used to eliminate errors and minimize the processing time at laboratories. The rising prevalence of new infectious diseases is also forcing pharmaceutical companies to invest more in the drug development and production of vaccines. Hence this is also a major factor for creating demand. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are also using automated liquid handling systems for the early detection and treatment of diseases. Thus, all these factors help in boosting the market growth of the Liquid Handling System Market.



However, liquid handling systems involve high costs and complex operability which may restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, the software used in these systems is extravagant. When the integration of electronic components increases then the major problem that arises is software interoperability. Hence these factors may create hindrances in the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Liquid Handling System Market is segmented further based on Type, Product, Application, End Users, and Geography.



By Type, the market is classified into manual, automated, and electronic liquid handling systems. Amongst these, the electronic liquid handling system segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Product, the market is classified into pipettes, consumables, microplate reagent dispensers, liquid handling workstations, burettes, microplate washers, software, and other products. The Pipette segment has been further sub-segmented into manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, and semi-automated pipettes. The Consumables segment has been sub-segmented into disposable tips, tubes and plates, reagent containers, and others. Out of which, the Consumables segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Application, the market is classified into drug discovery, genomics, clinical diagnostics, proteomics, and other applications. The drug discovery segment has been further segmented into ADME screening, high-throughput screening (HTS), compound weighing and dissolution, and others. The genomics segment has been segmented into genotyping, next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA/RNA purification, and others. The clinical diagnostics segment has been segmented into sample preparation, ELISA, and other Clinical Diagnostics Applications. Amongst all, the High-Throughput Screening (HTS) under the drug discovery segment holds the highest market share.



By End Users, the market is classified as Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories and Other End Users. Amongst all, the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to dominate the market.



Recent Developments

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced a new highly automated, High-Throughput real-time PCR solution designed to analyze up to 6,000 samples in a single day to meet increasing global demand for COVID-19 testing. - 5th August 2020

2. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has merged with the Ingersoll Rand Industrial segment. Ingersoll Rand Inc. produces mission-critical flow creation systems, including air compressors, pumps, blowers, the Club Car brand of electric vehicles, and systems for fluid management, loading and material handling. - 3rd March 2020

3. Eppendorf AG has launched new automated liquid handling applications, the new epMotion 5070 and epMotion 5075 systems that provide a precise, accurate alternative to time-consuming manual pipetting and liquid handling tasks.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Hamilton Company, Perkinelmer, Inc., Sartorius AG, Corning Inc., Gilson, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Liquid Handling System Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rapid Technological Advancements

4.2.1.2 Increasing Expenditure on Research and Development by Biopharma Companies

4.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Data Precision and Accuracy

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Cost Involvement

4.2.2.2 Complicated and Space-Consuming

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Research Activities in Genomics and Proteomics

4.2.3.2 Changing Scenario in developing Economies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.2.4.2 Barriers in Emerging Markets

4.3 Trends

4.3.1 Rising Production of Vaccines

4.3.2 High-Throughput Technologies and Laboratory Automation



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electronic Liquid Handling Systems

6.3 Automated Liquid Handling Systems

6.4 Manual Liquid Handling Systems Solutions



7 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pipettes

7.2.1 Electronic Pipettes

7.2.2 Manual Pipettes

7.2.3 Semi-Automated Pipettes

7.3 Consumables

7.3.1 Disposable Tips

7.3.2 Tubes and Plates

7.3.3 Reagent Containers

7.3.4 Other Consumables

7.4 Microplate Reagent Dispensers

7.5 Liquid Handling Workstations

7.6 Burettes

7.7 Microplate Washers

7.8 Software

7.9 Other products



8 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Drug Discovery

8.2.1 High-Throughput Screening (HTS)

8.2.2 Compound Weighing and Dissolution

8.2.3 ADME Screening

8.2.4 Other Drug Discovery Applications

8.3 Genomics

8.3.1 Genotyping

8.3.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

8.3.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.3.4 DNA/RNA Purification

8.3.5 Other Genomics Applications

8.4 Clinical Diagnostics

8.4.1 Sample Preparation

8.4.2 Elisa

8.4.3 Other Clinical Diagnostics Applications

8.5 Proteomics

8.6 Other Applications



9 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

9.3 Research Institutes

9.4 Academic Institutes

9.5 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

9.6 Other End Users



10 Global Liquid Handling System Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Russia

10.5.9 Rest of APAC

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10.6.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Funding



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Danaher Corporation

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.3 Eppendorf AG

12.4 Tecan Group Ltd.

12.5 Gardner Denver Medical (Division of Gardner Denver, Inc.)

12.6 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

12.7 Hamilton Company

12.8 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.9 Sartorius AG

12.10 Corning Inc.

12.11 Gilson, Inc.

12.12 Lonza Group AG

12.13 Qiagen N.V.

12.14 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.15 Brooks Automation, Inc.

12.16 SPT Labtech Ltd. (formerly TTP Labtech Ltd.)

12.17 Hudson Robotics, Inc.

12.18 Orochem Technologies Inc.

12.19 Integra Holding AG

12.20 BioTek Instruments, Inc.



13 Appendix

13.1 Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdwumt