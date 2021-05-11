Food Emulsifiers Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

Pune, India, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global food emulsifiers market size is predicted to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for tasty and high-quality food products.

Emulsifiers are a crucial ingredient in several high-demand food ingredients and final products. These include ice-cream, chocolate, mayonnaise, margarine & other reduced-fat spreads, baked products, processed meats, and creamy sauces. The prosperous food & beverage industry worldwide is likely to gain from the overall revenue generated by food emulsifier providers.

The following top six trends have been speeding up the growth of the food emulsifier industry:

Consumption of mono- and di-glycerides across Europe

Mono-glycerides and di-glycerides are extensively utilized across the food & beverage products as they function as effective food additives. They can produce blends in fluids, improve food texture, and enhance the shelf life of the product at the same time. A host of bakery products such as bread, cake, desserts, icing, and pastries use these FDA-approved food additives due to their benefits.

As the consumption of dehydrated potatoes, pasta, toppings, and bakery items has been soaring across the region, the high demand is paving the way for Europe food emulsifiers market outlook. Ready-to-eat and packaged food particularly have been registering an expanded demand prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key role in Europe beverage production

Food emulsifiers are a key ingredient of beverages as they facilitate easier blending of different other ingredients, thereby preventing fluid separation. The food emulsifier market share from the beverage segment in Europe was valued at $150 million during 2019 and is set to grow at a 15% CAGR through the next five years.

The growing consumption of the product can be accredited to the spiraling demand for milk & milk products, cold, drinks, and fresh fruit juices across Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K. With changing customer preferences and growing density of population, the demand for packaged non-alcoholic drinks has also been rising across fast food outlets, restaurants, cafeterias, and hotels.

Strong popularity of fast food in North America

The growing popularity of fast-food dishes including burger, sandwich, hotdog, sausages, and pizza has been extending the requirement for food emulsifiers across Starbucks, McxDonald’s, Subway, Domino’s Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Burger King, and other fast-food chains.

As the number of fast-food restaurants has been constantly rising, the soaring consumption of bread, pasta, pastries, ice-creams, and pizzas is set to pave the way for North America food emulsifiers market outlook through 2026. The presence of urbanized population and the high percentage of millennial population has been supporting growth.

With a view to cater to the customer demands during the pandemic, several fast-food outlets started accepting online orders, providing doorstep deliveries. The demand for convenience food and pre-cooked meals is triggering the need for FDA-approved food additives including high-quality food emulsifiers.

Lecithin to see growing use in North America

In terms of product, the food emulsifier market in North America has been categorized into sorbitant esters, mono di glycerides & derivatives, stearoyl lactylates, and lecithin. Although the consumption of polyglycerol, esters of sucrose, monoglycerides, and sorbitan has been seeing an increase, lecithin has emerged as one of the most widely used food additives in the region. It is a fatty substance which is either naturally present in certain animal and plant tissues or added to enhance the texture, taste, and shelf-life of products.

The lecithin segment accounted for over $335 million during 2019. Being easily extractible from egg and soy, the antioxidant properties of lecithin, alongside its ability to retain food flavor, are pushing its adoption. As such, it is commonly added to packaged food items, baked goods, and chocolate. The preference for buns and breads has especially been on the rise in the U.S., Canada, and other parts of North America.

Growing demand for bakery & confectionery across Asia

Asia Pacific food emulsifiers market size is set to grow at a steady pace up to 2026, thanks to the trending demand for bakery & confectionery food items. Although these foods are consumed on a regular basis by several individuals, they are witnessing a marked uptick during celebrations of festivals and special occasions including weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, Christmas, and New Year & corporate parties.

The shift toward gluten-free products across countries such as India, Japan, China, Malaysia, and Thailand is translating to a higher prospect for the market forecast. This is because gluten-free baked savories require emulsifiers to match the taste, appearance, and texture of their gluten-rich counterparts.

Market for processed meat & fish across Asian countries

Asian countries including Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and China are registering an escalating demand for fish, fish products, and processed meat, defining the market trends. While the consumption of processed fish is particularly high across Indonesia and Thailand, processed meat demand has seen a spike especially in India, China, and Japan.





