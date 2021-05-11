Caisse Française de Financement Local: Report on asset quality as of March 31, 2021

English French

Issy-les-Moulineaux, May11, 2021

REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF MARCH 11, 2021

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of March 31, 2021 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) on May 11, 2021 and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/ (heading: Rapport sur la qualité des actifs). The English version of the report on asset quality as of March 31, 2021 can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/ (heading: Report on asset quality).

