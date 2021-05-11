Global iron oxide pigments market size to expand at 4.7% CAGR over 2020-2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global iron oxide pigments market valuation was USD 2.10 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027 to accumulate USD 3.03 billion by the end of forecast period. Increasing demand from different end-use verticals, in tandem with vigorous research & development in the field of construction and plastics leading to introduction of innovative products are catalyzing the market growth.

The unexpected advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the global economy, impeding revenue generation, along with arresting overall market expansion by disrupting the entire supply chain. The complete analysis of the report aims to respond to all potential threats, while suggesting robust business strategies for stakeholders to withstand uncertainties in the industry. Furthermore, the document incorporates a detailed assessment of leading industry players, inclusive of their profit stake, product offerings, and production capabilities.

As cited by the National Development and Reform Commission, in 2019, China approved 26 infrastructure plans with an speculated investment of around USD 142 billion. Hence, increasing urbanization, leading to surge in infrastructural development is augmenting the global iron oxide pigments market outlook.

For the record, iron oxide pigments are used as a substitute to pigments occurring naturally, due to the former’s opacity and high tinting strength. They are ideal for extreme atmospheric & weather conditions and are used in various types of paints and coatings. Also, iron oxide pigments are inexpensive and durable, hence gaining traction.

However, variations in exchange rates as well as fluctuating prices of raw materials are impeding the growth of worldwide iron oxide pigments market.

Overview of market segmentations:

Based on type, global iron oxide pigments market is segmented into synthetic, and natural. On the basis of color, the marketplace is divided into red, yellow, black, and others. Speaking of application scope, the industry is classified into coatings, construction, and plastics among others.

Expounding regional landscape:

Seasoned analysts claim that Asia Pacific held a significant portion of worldwide iron oxide pigments industry share in the past year, on account of increasing urbanization, escalating construction activities, and availability of raw material as well as cheap labor in the region. Moreover, surge in foreign investments leading to progress in manufacturing and industrial sectors, along with supportive government initiatives are creating lucrative prospects for iron oxide pigments market in APAC.

