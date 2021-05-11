China Lenalidomide Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025: Sales Value was CNY297.4 Million in 2020 and the CAGR of Lenalidomide from 2016 to 2020 is 98.7%

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Lenalidomide Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lenalidomide is an oral immunomodulatory drug that is mainly used to treat blood cancers such as multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndrome, and lymphoma. Lenalidomide was first developed by Celgene. Celgene's Lenalidomide, REVLIMID was launched in China in 2013. In addition to Celgene, the other manufacturers in the Chinese Lenalidomide market are Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, and Beijing SL Pharmaceutical.



Sales revenue of Lenalidomide in the Chinese market has an increasing trend from 2016 to 2020. Especially after Lenalidomide was included in the national medical insurance catalog in the second half of 2017, the annual growth rate in 2018 reached 547.4%. In 2020, the annual growth rate slowed down due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which affected the overall hospital operation. The sales value of Lenalidomide was CNY297.4 million in 2020 and the CAGR of Lenalidomide from 2016 to 2020 is 98.7% in China.



The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved and the hospitals resume their operation, sales of Lenalidomide will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025. Besides, sales will also increase due to price reduction and market expansion. In recent years, with the emergence of generic drugs, the price of Lenalidomide has kept decreasing, which increases the usage rate of Lenalidomide among Chinese patients.

At the same time, Lenalidomide applied for its third indication in China in March 2021. As the number of approved indications increases in China, sales will continue to grow.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Lenalidomide market

Sales value and volume of China's Lenalidomide 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's Lenalidomide market

Prices of Lenalidomide in China

Prices of Lenalidomide in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Lenalidomide market

Prospect of China's Lenalidomide market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Lenalidomide

1.1 Indications for Lenalidomide

1.2 Development of Lenalidomide in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Lenalidomide in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Lenalidomide sales in China



2 Sales of Lenalidomide in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Lenalidomide

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Lenalidomide

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Lenalidomide by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Capsule

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Lenalidomide Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Lenalidomide Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Celgene Europe Ltd

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of REVLIMID (Celgene Europe Ltd.'s Lenalidomide) in China

3.3 Celgene Europe BV

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of REVLIMID (Celgene Europe BV's Lenalidomide) in China

3.4 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Anxian (CTTQ's Lenalidomide) in China

3.5 Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of Qipuyi (Qilu's Lenalidomide) in China

3.6 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Lisheng (SL Pharm's Lenalidomide) in China



4 Prices of Lenalidomide for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Celgene Europe Ltd. (REVLIMID)

4.2 Celgene Europe BV (REVLIMID)

4.3 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Anxian)

4.4 Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Qipuyi)

4.5 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Lisheng)



5 Prospect of Chinese Lenalidomide drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Lenalidomide Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Lenalidomide Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3683f