Global video streaming infrastructure market size to accrue notable returns through 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to experts analysts, worldwide video streaming infrastructure market size was valued USD 15.9 billion in 2020 is anticipated to register an appreciable growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Proceeding further, the research literature offers an expansive view of this domain through multiple segments including type, streaming type, component, end-user, and geographical landscape. Individual market shares, valuation, growth rate, and all factors impacting the progression of each segment are thoroughly reviewed in the document. Further, prominent market participants are profiled with respect to their profit margins, market positioning, and investment discretion. Also, data upcoming contenders and new entrants is provided for a holistic analysis of the competitive arena.

Rapid digitalization, surging penetration of mobiles and tablets, and rising popularity of online video streaming are driving the industry growth. Moreover, proliferating sales of smartphones along with increasing accessibility to wide range of high-speed internet technologies such as 3G, 4G, and LTE are supporting business development.

Covid-19 impact:

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced hundreds of millions of people to make an abrupt shift to working from home. Moreover, education of students all across the globe have been affected by school closures, fueling the growth of e-learning platforms. These factors have led to rise of new digital behavior wherein communication services providers serve a critical role of supporting society with digital communication capabilities and, in the process, have rendered a positive impact on the overall video streaming infrastructure outlook.

People are utilizing various live streaming platforms to stay updated on the status of Covid-19, play games, get entertained, and socialize online. In this context, digital content consumption has grown exponentially and streaming platforms like Twitch, Facebook Live, and YouTube live among others, are thriving.

Geographical outlook:

Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the prime hubs for global video streaming infrastructure market growth. Among these, Asia Pacific market is set to grow considerably in the upcoming years, creditable to escalating demand for high-speed internet connectivity and on-demand video content, along with rising implementation of advanced technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence for video streaming and upscaling video quality. Further, growing adoption of cloud-based video streaming to boost audience reach is enhancing the industry outlook in this region.

Competitive landscape overview:

Prominent players in global video streaming infrastructure industry sphere are Nvidia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Brightcove Inc., Plantronics Inc., Wowza Media Systems LLC, International Business Machines Corp., and Haivision Systems Inc. among others. These players are focusing on strategies such as collaborating with video streaming service providers to develop advanced systems for better content delivery.

Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Streaming Type Segmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Live

On Demand

Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Component Gamut (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Consumer

Enterprise

Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Americas

United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

SeaChange International Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Brightcove Inc.

Plantronics Inc.

Wowza Media Systems LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Haivision Systems Inc.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: Product Overview

4. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Video Streaming Infrastructure Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Streaming Type (Value)

5.1 Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: By Streaming Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By On Demand?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Live?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Component (Value)

6.1 Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: By Component (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Hardware?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Software?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Services?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7.1 Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Enterprise?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Consumer?? Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

9. Americas Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

9.1 Americas Video Streaming Infrastructure Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Americas Economic and Industrial Outlook

9.3 America Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Streaming Type (On Demand, Live)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

10. Europe Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

10.1 Europe Video Streaming Infrastructure Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Europe Economic and Industrial Outlook

10.3 Europe Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Streaming Type (On Demand, Live)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

11. Asia Pacific Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: An Analysis

11.1 Asia Pacific Video Streaming Infrastructure Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.2 Asia Pacific Economic and Industrial Outlook

11.3 Asia Pacific Video Streaming Infrastructure Market: Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Streaming Type (On Demand, Live)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

12. Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Drivers

12.2 Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Restraints

12.3 Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market - By Streaming Type (Year 2026)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market - By Component (Year 2026)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market By End User (Year 2026)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market By Region (Year 2026)

14. Competitive Landscape





