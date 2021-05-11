LECTRA: Availability of the documents relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 1st, 2021 (behind closed doors)

English French

Availability of the documents relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 1st, 2021 (behind closed doors)

Paris, May 11, 2021 – The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Lectra will take place on Tuesday June 1st, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. CET, at the head office situated at 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris. Given the current health crisis and to protect all of the shareholders and participants, it has been decided that the Meeting will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders.

In this context, Lectra’s shareholders are invited to vote before the Shareholders’ Meeting, either by post using the voting form or by Internet on the Votaccess secure voting platform.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcasted live and a recording of the meeting will subsequently be made available within the legally applicable timeframe. Both the broadcast and the recording can be accessed via the Lectra website: https://www.lectra.com/en/investors/shareholders-meetings.

The notice of meeting (avis de reunion valant avis de convocation), which was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated April 26, 2021, Bulletin n°50, includes the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to this Shareholders’ Meeting and the conditions for participation and exercise of voting rights.

All the documents relating to this Shareholders’ Meeting, as referred to in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code, are available online as of today and can be downloaded directly on the Lectra website: https://www.lectra.com/en/investors/shareholders-meetings. The shareholders are invited to visit this page dedicated to this Shareholders’ Meeting on a regular basis.

The documentation regarding the Shareholders’ Meeting is available to the shareholders under the conditions provided for by the regulation in force.

