Global Motor Control Centers Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global motor control centers market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2020. Motor control centers (MCCs) are enclosed assemblies of centralized systems that control the functioning and regulate the distribution of power to industrial motors. Consisting of several components such as frequency drives, programmable controllers, metering apparatus, busbars and wire-ways inside an integrated panel, they significantly aid in increasing productivity and reducing operating expenses. Furthermore, they can simplify wiring, rearrange units, minimize downtime, reduce repair time and facilitate monitoring of the equipment. Owing to these benefits, MCCs find extensive application across various industry sectors such as oil & gas, metals & mining, utility, chemicals and petrochemicals, etc.



The rising trend of industrial automation, along with increasing power generation capacities is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Initiatives to upgrade the existing power infrastructure to meet the global energy requirement has significantly enhanced the adoption of MCCs across the globe. Furthermore, energy providers are increasingly emphasizing on developing reliable electricity supply and maximize safety in the distribution and transmission networks. The introduction of intelligent MCCs is also contributing to the market growth as they offer real-time monitoring facility, enable predictive maintenance and assist in conducting advanced diagnostics of the electronic systems. Moreover, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled MCCs have encouraged the vendors to develop advanced control modules and integrate smart devices with medium voltage variants. Other factors, including various technological advancements, implementation of loss detection feature and rapid urbanization, are also projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global motor control centers market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global motor control centers market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, voltage, component, and end-use sector.



Breakup by Type:

Conventional

Intelligent

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

Breakup by Component:

Overload Relays

Circuit Breakers & Fuses

Soft Starters

Busbars

Variable Speed Drives

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, Atmel Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., General Electric, Larsen & Toubro, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, TESCO Controls Inc., WEG Industries, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What was the global motor control centers market size in 2020?

2. What will be the motor control centers market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the major global motor control centers market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global motor control centers market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global motor control centers market?

6. What is the global motor control centers market breakup by type?

7. What is the global motor control centers market breakup by voltage?

8. What is the global motor control centers market breakup by component?

9. What is the global motor control centers market breakup by end use sector?

10. What are the major regional markets in the global motor control centers industry?

11. Who are the leading motor control center industry players?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Motor Control Centers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Conventional

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Intelligent

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Voltage

7.1 Low Voltage

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium Voltage

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Overload Relays

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Circuit Breakers & Fuses

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Soft Starters

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Busbars

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Variable Speed Drives

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

9.1 Industrial Sector

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial Sector

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Atmel Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Eaton Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Fuji Electric Co.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 General Electric

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Larsen & Toubro

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Rockwell Automation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Schneider Electric

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Siemens AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 TESCO Controls Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 WEG Industries

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

