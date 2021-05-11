Outlook on the Induction Motor Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, End-use Sector and Region

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induction Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global induction motor market reached a value of US$ 17.5 Billion in 2020. Induction motor, also known as, asynchronous motor, is an AC electric motor which can be made without any electronic connections to the rotor. Used in a majority of machinery today, the motor is more powerful and environment-friendly in comparison to the conventional motors currently available in the market. The unique robustness of the induction motor makes it a suitable choice for the automotive and manufacturing industry. Its ability to work under varying climatic conditions is another major factor that is driving its demand.



The motor is absolutely safe to be used in heavily polluted and explosive work conditions. With high durability, it can be used for years without worrying for maintenance. It has applications in pumps, small fans, electric shavers, cranes, crushers, textile industry, oil extracting mills, etc. Another major factor driving the demand of induction motors is their environment-friendly nature. A major trend influencing the market is the rising focus on the reduction of emission of greenhouse gases and the rising demand of products that consumer less energy. With induction motors consuming significantly lesser energy compared to conventional motors, they represent a better alternative for the environment. Affordability, durability, easy-functioning and easy maintenance are some of the other major factors that are also driving the demand of induction motors. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global induction motor market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.



Market Summary:



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as single phase induction motor and three phase induction motor.



Based on the end use, the market has been segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. The industrial sector currently represents the largest segment.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the induction motor market players being ABB, Ametek, Emerson Electric, Siemens, WEG, Baldor Electric, Brook Crompton, Danaher Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings and Regal Beloit.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Induction Motor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Distribution

5.9.6 Export

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Single Phase Induction Motors

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Three Phase Induction Motors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

7.1 Industrial

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Residential

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Induction Motor Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 ABB

10.3.2 Ametek

10.3.3 Emerson Electric

10.3.4 Siemens

10.3.5 WEG

10.3.6 Baldor Electric

10.3.7 Brook Crompton

10.3.8 Danaher Corporation

10.3.9 Johnson Electric Holdings

10.3.10 Regal Beloit

