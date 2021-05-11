Global LTE advanced pro market valuation to cross USD 76.6 billion mark by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to estimates set forth by the experts, global LTE advanced pro market size was valued at USD 15.6 billion during 2019 and is expected to register a whopping 121.6% CAGR to amass USD 76.6 billion by the year 2027. LTE Advanced Pro is permeating to a wide array of industries and facilitating new features in smartphones while integrating IoT and automotive, which is stimulating the market outlook.

The report elaborates on major growth drivers that add traction to market growth while also identifying restraints prevailing in the business sphere. It also equips readers with vital information about investment opportunities available in micro-markets. Furthermore, a country-wise review of regional markets is presented, along with the revenue share held by each terrain. Critical analysis of major players in the market sphere, coupled with product profiling is also available.

For the unversed, LTE Advanced Pro (3GPP Release 13+) is the next generation cellular standard and supports LTE Advanced network technology. It mainly focuses on increased network capacity and offers peak data rates such as uplink 1.5 Gbps and downlink 3 Gbps.

LTE Advance Pro also includes several new technologies related to 5G, such as LTE IoT, LTE-Unlicensed, massive MIMO, and 256-QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation).

Escalating demand for enhanced connectivity, network coverage, and reduced latency, along with increasing data traffic due to widespread penetration of smartphones are also boosting worldwide LTE advanced pro market development.

Despite the lucrative returns, factors such as technical uncertainties as well as improved capabilities of air interface waveform technologies are impeding market growth during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Outline of Market Fragmentations:

Based on communication infrastructure, the market is classified into small cell, macro cell, DAS (Distributed Antenna System), and RAN (Radio Access Network) Equipment. By core network technology, the industry is arrayed into network functions virtualization (NFV), and software-defined networking (SDN).

Furthermore, the research literature splits deployment location into rural areas, highways, SMEs, urban areas, large enterprises, residential areas, public spaces, and others.

Geographical Outlook:

Industry experts claim that North America is the topmost region in terms of market share holding currently, owing to increased implementation of LTE advanced pro applications as well as the availability of significant number of suppliers in the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register a hefty growth rate during the forecast period, due to rising adoption of smartphones and other smart devices, in consort with increasing volume of mobile data traffic in developing economies.

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market by Communication Infrastructure (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Small cell

Macro cell

DAS (Distributed Antenna System)

RAN (Radio Access Network) Equipment

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market by Core Network Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market by Deployment Location (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Rural areas

Highways

SME's

Urban areas

Large enterprises

Residential areas

Public spaces

Others

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market by Geographical Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

Australia

China

Japan

South Korea

India

RoAPAC

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global LTE Advanced Pro Market by Competitive Gamut (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Ericsson

NEC Corporation

Samsung Group

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ciena Corporation

Cavium Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. LTE Advanced Pro Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. LTE Advanced Pro Market, by Communication Infrastructure, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. LTE Advanced Pro Market, by Core Network Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. LTE Advanced Pro Market, by Deployment Location, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market Dynamics

3.1. LTE Advanced Pro Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, by Communication Infrastructure

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market by Communication Infrastructure, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market Estimates & Forecasts by Communication Infrastructure 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. LTE Advanced Pro Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Small Cell

5.4.2. Macro Cell

5.4.3. RAN (Radio access network) Equipment

5.4.4. DAS (Distributed Antenna System)

Chapter 6. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, by Core Network Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market by Core Network Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market Estimates & Forecasts by Core Network Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. LTE Advanced Pro Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

6.4.2. Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Chapter 7. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, by Deployment Location

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market by Deployment Location - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Location 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. LTE Advanced Pro Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Rural areas

7.4.2. Urban areas

7.4.3. Highways

7.4.4. Public spaces

7.4.5. Residential areas

7.4.6. SME's

7.4.7. Large enterprises

7.4.8+. Others

Chapter 8. Global LTE Advanced Pro Market, Regional Analysis

