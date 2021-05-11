SecureLink Acquires Leading Data Governance Company Maize Analytics

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SecureLink , a leader in third-party remote access and security, has acquired Maize Analytics , a leading provider of data governance solutions, to tackle organizations’ largest security risks and bring compliance innovation to the market.



“By combining SecureLink’s unique third-party security features with Maize Analytics’ innovative machine learning capabilities to secure insider access, we are extending our solutions for our customers - one that covers both employee and third-party access to the most mission critical and sensitive systems,” said Joe Devine, CEO of SecureLink.

Maize Analytics technology identifies non-compliant or risky behavior within the systems to which SecureLink currently controls access. This creates a holistic solution for the highest risk areas in regulated industries, whether it be medical records in healthcare, mission critical industrial control systems in utilities and manufacturing, or sensitive data such as citizen or criminal records in state and local government.

“The combination of Maize with SecureLink creates tremendous opportunities to serve our customers with market leading security and compliance solutions. SecureLink brings world class technology including third-party identity management, zero trust network access, and detailed video recording and keystroke logs of third-party activity. Bringing these technologies together with Maize's artificial intelligence and audit review capabilities allows us to tackle new challenges in security, privacy, and compliance,” said Daniel Fabbri, CEO, and Founder of Maize Analytics.

The combined solution is available to customers across multiple industries. The healthcare sector, in particular, will reap the benefits as both companies have significant expertise in this space. SecureLink currently serves over 1,000 U.S. based hospitals and Maize Analytics is the Best in KLAS as the leading provider of Electronic Health Record access monitoring, enabling compliance and privacy officers to quickly audit medical record accesses and identify suspicious behavior.

SecureLink continues to grow rapidly, increasing revenue by 86% over the last two years - a result of organizations prioritizing securing their networks against vulnerabilities while ensuring compliance requirements. The need is highlighted by a recent report conducted by SecureLink and Ponemon Institute revealing that remote access is becoming an organization’s weakest attack surface. Findings show that 44% of organizations have experienced a breach within the last 12 months, with 74% saying it was the result of giving too much privileged access to third parties.

Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Bodman PLC served as legal advisor to Maize Analytics. Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP acted as legal advisors to SecureLink. AB Private Credit Investors and Antares Capital provided financing for the transaction.

About SecureLink

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SecureLink is the leader in third-party security, providing secure third-party remote access for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink solves and secures the greatest point of risk in the third-party lifecycle for more than 30,000 organizations worldwide, providing companies across multiple industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, government, legal, and gaming, with secure remote access with identity management, access controls, audit, and compliance assurance.

