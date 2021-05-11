Dr. Jennifer Schneider Joins CareCentrix Strategic Advisory Board

HARTFORD, Conn., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCentrix, the leader in health-at-home solutions, announced today the addition of Dr. Jennifer Schneider, MD, MS, as a strategic advisor. Dr. Schneider is a top tier clinical and business leader who has a deep understanding of the connection between technology and healthcare. She will support Carecentrix in its mission to empower health plans and providers to deliver more care at home leveraging emerging technologies.



Most recently, Dr. Schneider served as President at Livongo Health, where she oversaw the strategic, technical, and clinical direction of the company. During her final year at Livongo, Dr. Schneider played a key role in executing the company’s initial public offering, the largest consumer digital health IPO in history, and Teladoc’s acquisition of Livongo, the digital health industry’s largest-ever merger.

“Over the past decade, Dr. Jennifer Schneider has expertly led companies that have changed our view on how and where we can deliver high-quality healthcare,” said CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll. “Her experience implementing new technology to improve health outcomes will be especially impactful to our emerging product offerings. She shares our values and is a great addition to our team. “

In addition to her position as President at Livongo, Dr. Schneider was the company’s Chief Medical Officer. She also served as Chief Medical Officer and a Vice President of Strategic Analytics at Castlight Health, and she was an early clinical advisor for Doctor on Demand. In addition to CareCentrix, Dr. Schneider currently serves on the boards of several healthcare organizations, including CityBlock Health.

“An overwhelming majority of people who need healthcare, whether it’s for chronic condition management or post-acute care, prefer to receive these services at home,” said Dr. Jennifer Schneider. “The key for providers and health plans is finding a partner to make more care at home possible, and CareCentrix is the leader on this front. “

Dr. Schneider has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives and by Fierce Healthcare as a Women of Influence for her success empowering women and modeling diversity in the workplace. She joins CareCentrix’s Strategic Advisory Board, which most recently added geriatric and chronic disease expert Dr. Eric Coleman last fall. Dr. Schneider is a graduate of the College of Holy Cross and Stanford and earned her Doctor of Medicine from Johns Hopkins.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is the leader in health-at-home solutions and is committed to making the home the center of care. Managing care for 17.5 million members through a network of more than 7,400 provider locations, CareCentrix’s mission is to help more patients heal and age at home. By drawing on insights from proprietary analytics, and connecting end-to-end clinical, social and caregiver services, CareCentrix eliminates unnecessary hospital readmissions, closes gaps in care, and reduces fragmentation. And ultimately, to help more people live, heal, and age at home. For more information, please visit www.carecentrix.com.