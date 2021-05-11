Engageli Raises $33 Million Series A to Transform Digital Learning in Higher Education

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engageli , a purpose-built digital learning platform designed to provide superior learning experiences for students and instructors across higher education, today announced a $33 million Series A funding round, co-led by Maveron and Corner Ventures. Additional investors include Good Friends, Educapital, and several prominent individual technology executives. All of the venture capital firms that invested in Engageli’s seed round also participated in the Series A. The new capital will be used to further scale Engageli’s product development and fuel its continued growth. This round of funding brings Engageli’s total financing to more than $47 million.



Engageli was designed from the ground up by educators to offer an inclusive, engaging platform for students and to enable modern pedagogical best practices that drive student success. Its many features include flexible table groups, student note-taking, Q&A, chat functions, and student-instructor feedback loops, all designed to enhance the teaching and learning experience. Students can easily interact with their peers and their instructors during and after class as well as collaborate on course projects and materials in real time and between classes.

“Engageli is reimagining digital education. We built Engageli to deliver exceptional student experiences that are personal, engaging, and rooted in learning outcomes,” said Dan Avida, co-founder and CEO of Engageli. “Higher education institutions, instructors, and students are looking towards a future where multiple modalities for learning exist in parallel — in person teaching, synchronous and asynchronous online education, as well as hybrid models. Engageli’s platform is designed to support and enhance all these modalities. Maveron, Corner Ventures, and Good Friends have a proven track record of building successful consumer companies, and we look forward to partnering with them to build a platform that is beloved by students and instructors.”

As a result of the rapid adoption of online learning solutions, higher education institutions are increasingly embracing a hybrid approach to teaching in order to meet the needs of the entire student body. Whether students are learning in-person on campus, attending classes online, pursuing an education later in life, or working full- or part-time, Engageli provides them with an engaging, intuitive platform designed to enhance their learning experience.

“Dan Avida and his team at Engageli, that includes professors, talented technologists, and accomplished ed-tech executives, are uniquely suited to building a digital education solution that actually feels like a classroom and functions even better than some in-person courses,” said Jason Stoffer, Partner at Maveron. “Pandemic or not, every school needs Engageli to drive better outcomes for students, whether they’re taking remote classes full time or opt to tune in digitally when they need the flexibility. We’re passionate about leveling the playing field in higher education, and Engageli’s unique platform will help institutions reach and support the needs of every type of student.”

“It’s hard to go back once you raise the bar on engagement. With Engageli, I felt the experience was the most like a real classroom. Students are sitting at tables, I can quickly see what they are doing, they can ask others at their table questions, they are chatting and interacting,” said Dr. Theodora Christou, a professor at Queen Mary University of London. “I finally have an easy way to lead meaningful group work and case studies online. I would choose Engageli over any other existing tool that my university offers.”

Engageli also announced the spring release of its platform, which includes key features like attendance tracking, LMS integration, a speaker panel, and co-instructor capabilities. Over the past several months, the company welcomed Adam Spivak, Senior Vice President, North America Partnerships; Giovanni Dubois, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Success and International Partnerships; and Talia Kolodny, Director, EMEA Partnerships to its executive team. These executives bring extensive experience from successful edtech companies such as Coursera, General Assembly, and 2U/Trilogy Education Services.

The company was recently named an Honorable Mention in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas awards.

To learn more about becoming a university partner with Engageli, visit https://www.engageli.com/join .

About Engageli

Engageli is a digital learning platform optimized for student success and that delivers engaging teaching and learning experiences across a broad spectrum of needs for higher education. The company was founded in 2020 by a team that includes Dan Avida, Serge Plotkin, and Daphne Koller. Engageli has raised over $47 million in funding.

About Maveron

Maveron is a venture capital firm that exclusively invests in consumer companies. Founded in 1998 by Dan Levitan and Howard Schultz, representative Maveron investments include Allbirds, Eargo, CourseHero, Imperfect Foods, General Assembly, Trupanion, Lovevery, Pacaso, eBay, Zulily, and many more. For more information about Maveron, visit www.maveron.com, follow on Twitter @maveron or connect on LinkedIn.