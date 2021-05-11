Fit Soda™ Now Carried in Over 1,100 Food Lion Supermarkets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern Regions of the United States

After announcing placements of Fit Soda™ in well-known regional grocery chains such as HEB and Sprouts, Koios is pleased to announce that its Fit Soda™ functional beverage is now available in all Food Lion supermarkets, a chain which operates more than 1,100 grocery stores in the eastern United States. As the sugar-free beverage category continues to grow, Coca-Cola recently announced its prediction that its “Coke Zero Sugar” variety will be the firm’s biggest driver of growth in 2021 and beyond. Based on these industry trends, Koios’ objective is to strategically grow the market presence of Fit Soda™, which sold approximately 700,000 units in 2020, its first full calendar year on the market.



DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that as of Monday, May 10, 2021 all four flavours of Fit Soda™ are being carried in more than 1,100 supermarkets operated by Food Lion LLC (“Food Lion”), a multistate grocery chain based in Salisbury, North Carolina. Since November 2020, the Company has placed its Fit Soda™ functional beverage product with several other regional chains across the United States to include HEB (as announced in a November 4, 2020 press release), all three banners of Massachusetts-based Roche Bros. (as announced in a February 24, 2021 press release), and Sprouts Farmers Market (as announced in a March 4, 2021 press release). Approximately 700,000 units of Fit Soda™ were sold during the product’s first full calendar year of retail sales in 2020 between retail placements in grocery and foodservice outlets, as well as direct-to-consumer sales through the Koios online store. With the addition of Fit Soda™ to all 1,100 locations of Food Lion across ten U.S. states, the Company believes there is significant opportunity for Fit Soda™ to have its best year yet in 2021.

Food Lion was founded in 1957 as a single grocery store in North Carolina, later adding new locations across the state before being acquired by Delhaize Group of Belgium in 1974, whose successor Ahold Delhaize remains Food Lion’s parent. The chain’s 1,100 stores are located in ten states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States, employing approximately 82,000 staff members. As a responsible corporate citizen, Food Lion boasts a recycling rate of nearly 80% and has donated more than 750 million meals since 2014 through its Food Lion Feeds program, which has pledged to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Uniquely, Food Lion has been granted the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Partner of the Year award more than any other U.S. company, having earned the recognition for 20 consecutive years since joining the program in 20011. In 2014, Food Lion launched a campaign in which it solicited name suggestions for its “house brand” soft drink offerings such as root beer, ginger ale, sodas, and fruit punch2. The Company believes that this initiative could potentially have been an early indicator of an intent to increase the presence of beverage products in its stores besides those made by incumbent players in the beverage industry.

More information about Food Lion, including its supermarket locations in DE, GA, KY, MD, NC, PA, SC, TN, VA, and WV can be found on its website: http://foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0340e6b3-d52d-41a4-9bc4-04b8e09fb817.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Earlier in 2021, the Chief Executive Officer of beverage giant Coca-Cola stated that he anticipates Coke Zero Sugar will be the firm’s biggest driver of growth in 2021 and beyond3. Coke Zero Sugar is part of Coca-Cola’s growing portfolio of nearly 250 reduced-sugar and no-sugar beverages offered in the United States4, as a revision to Coke Zero which has greater taste similarity to the flagship Coca-Cola beverage, while still containing no sugar or calories. As the interest in these attributes among consumers in the United States continues to grow, the Company intends to strategically position Fit Soda™ through its retail placements in chains such as Food Lion based on its selling points as a beverage product with unique benefits (e.g., BCAAs and electrolytes) in addition to all four of its flavours having zero calories and no sugar.

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “In just over six months, Fit Soda™ has been placed in regional grocery chains which cover many key areas of the United States that we believe could collectively contribute to building a national brand, as sugar-free and zero-calorie soft drinks continue to gain popularity at the macro level. In addition to their reach in the eastern United States, Food Lion is a source of inspiration for us in terms of their sustainable practices which are a high priority for us since we began to launch in-house production earlier this year. We look forward to working with Food Lion to see how Fit Soda™ performs in their supermarkets as we aim to make 2021 a prosperous year for our beverage products.”

