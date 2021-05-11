Loop Insights Signs LOI To Become Official Technology Partner To $2.7 Billion All Net Resort and Arena Project In Las Vegas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with All Net LLC ("All Net") to provide a custom technology stack that will power the All Net Resort and Arena Project (“All Net Resort”), a new $USD 2.7 Billion entertainment venue in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the core of the partnership will be Loop’s real-time AI data intelligence and digital wallet platform.



REVOLUTIONARY NON-GAMING RESORT FOR BUSINESS AND FAMILIES COMBINES WORLD CLASS SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCES

The All Net Resort is a revolutionary non-gaming, business and family-friendly destination that is situated in the heart of the Las Vegas strip and will include but not limited to:

23,000 seat multi-purpose arena with a retractable roof

500-room 5 star, all suite luxury Spa Hotel

2,000-room hotel tower

250,000 sq. ft. convention center

350,000 sq. ft. food and retail plaza with exclusive retail shops

World-class restaurants and nightclubs

2,500-seat dinner show room

and more

To view a 90-second video animation of the planned resort, please use the following link: https://youtu.be/cixXiORimdA

The All Net Resort will combine sports and entertainment events with business and corporate bookings that will appeal to upscale demographic groups including business professionals and families, providing guests and visitors with a state-of-the-art connected venue that delivers a truly memorable Las Vegas experience beyond the traditional gaming focus. The company developing the project is run by Jackie Robinson, a former NBA and UNLV basketball player turned successful businessman.

Jackie Robinson, All Net CEO, states: "Loop Insights has become a proven and trusted provider of venue management and real-time customer engagement with its multiple recent successes in Las Vegas. As such, they were the obvious choice to support our mission of creating a seamless, highly personalized guest experience unlike anything that has ever been seen before at a major resort anywhere in the world. A revolutionary resort needs a revolutionary technology partner and we’ve found it in Loop Insights.”

Loop Insights Rob Anson states: "The All Net Resort and Arena is going to be a truly revolutionary entertainment complex. The $2.7 billion project is situated on a 27-acre parcel just across from the Las Vegas Convention Center consisting of multiple world-class venues, the size and scope of which signals another big win for Loop in the sports and entertainment venue capital of the world. Partnering from the ground up means Loop will provide digital innovations and truly personalized visitor experiences that are second to none."

The proposed All Net and Loop partnership will strengthen Loop's leadership position in the Venue Management, Data Analytics and Customer & Fan Engagement areas. Loop and All Net expect to formalize this partnership and announce commercial terms before the end of June.

This Press Release Is Available On the Loop Insights website , and also on the Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement

ABOUT ALL NET, LLC

All Net, LLC is a company developing the All Net Resort and Arena. A project of businessman and former basketball player Jackie Robinson, the multi-billion dollar complex is located on the Las Vegas Strip and will consist of a 500-room Five-Star Spa Hotel, a 2,000-room hotel tower, a multi-use 23,000-seat arena with a retractable roof, world-class restaurants, stunning night clubs, a 2,500-seat dinner show room, exclusive retail shops, a sports museum, a 250,000 sq. ft. convention center and a 350,000 sq. ft. food and retail plaza, a 12-screen luxury movie theatre, a 24-lane bowling alley, and a 30,000 sq. ft. production studio.

ABOUT LOOP INSIGHTS

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop's business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop's technology; and the viability of Loop's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.