Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin +353 1 617 4249 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 22 34 19 15 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

Euronext N.V. Annual General Meeting results

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 11 May 2021 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, announced that in its Annual General Meeting that took place today, all items on the agenda were approved.

These items were as follows:

Proposal to adopt the 2020 remuneration report Proposal to adopt the 2020 financial statements Proposal to adopt a dividend of EUR 157.7 million in the aggregate Proposal to discharge the members of the Managing Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2020 Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2020 Conditional appointment of Piero Novelli as a member of the Supervisory Board Conditional appointment of Alessandra Ferone as a member of the Supervisory Board1 Appointment of Diana Chan as a member of the Supervisory Board1 Appointment of Olivier Sichel as a member of the Supervisory Board1 Appointment of Rika Coppens as a member of the Supervisory Board1 Appointment of Delphine d’Amarzit as a member of the Managing Board1 Proposal to amend the remuneration policy with regard to the Managing Board Proposal to amend the remuneration policy with regard to the Supervisory Board Proposal to appoint the external auditor Proposal to amend the Articles of Association of Euronext N.V. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive rights of shareholders Proposal to authorise the Managing Board to acquire ordinary shares in the share capital of the company on behalf of the company

As a reminder, the payment of the annual dividend will occur on 19 May 2021, with ex-dividend on 17 May 2021 and record date on 18 May 2021.

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 27 ir@euronext.com Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 26 33 ckubiak@euronext.com CONTACTS MEDIA – mediateam@euronext.com Aurélie Cohen (Europe/Paris) +33 1 70 48 24 45 parispressoffice@euronext.com Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam) +31 20 721 41 33 maalders@euronext.com Pascal Brabant (Brussels) +32 2 620 15 50 pbrabant@euronext.com Shannon Sweeney (Dublin) +353 1 617 4249 ssweeney@euronext.com Sandra Machado (Lisbon) +351 210 600 614 smachado@euronext.com Andrea Monzani (Milan/Rome) +39 02 72 42 62 13 media.relations@borsaitaliana.it Press office (Oslo) +47 22 34 17 34 oslopressoffice@euronext.com

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,900 listed issuers worth €5.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2021, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal.

For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2021, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

1 Subject to regulatory approval

Attachment