RADA’s Q1 2021 Results: Continued Growth and Improved Profitability

NETANYA, Israel, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA & TASE: RADA) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Highlights of the first quarter of 20 2 1

Quarterly revenues up 67% year-over-year and an 8% increase from the previous quarter to $25.2 million

Gross margin improved to 40% compared with 36% in the year-ago quarter

Net income of $3.8 million compare with $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter

Adjusted EBIDTA of $4.8 million: Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19%, compared with 6% in the year-ago quarter and 17% in the previous quarter

Quarter-end net cash position of $96.2 million

Reiterates 2021 revenues guidance of over $120 million with continued sequential revenue growth throughout 2021.

Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, “We started 2021 on a positive note, delivering strong growth and improved profitability in line with our expectations. The positive trends in our markets continue to develop quickly, both in the US and more recently on a global basis. In particular, we see growing traction from European and Middle-Eastern markets, which are now materializing for us.“

Concluded Mr. Sella, “Given our solid execution and continued order momentum, our confidence has increased and we reiterate our expectation, that we will exceed revenues of $120 million in 2021, with sequential revenue growth throughout the year. This quarter’s profitability margins demonstrate the leverage in our model and we expect to maintain these levels going forward. As the current programs to which we are supplying our radars mature, with our satisfied customers continuing to order from us in larger quantities, combined with the expected orders from new customers, we anticipate that the growth trend will continue beyond 2021.”

20 2 1 First Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $25.2 million in the quarter compared with revenues of $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 67%.

Gross profit totaled $10.0 million in the quarter (40% of revenues), an increase of 85% compared to gross profit of $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 (36% of revenues).

Operating income was $3.6 million in the quarter compared to operating income of $0.05 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income in the quarter was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $0.2 million or $0.00 per share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million in the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $96.2 million compared to $35.8 million as of year-end 2020.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call later today, starting at 9am ET (4pm Israel time). Management will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1-888-723-3164 at 9:00 am Eastern Time Israel: 03-918-0609 at 4:00 pm Israel Time International: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from a link on the RADA website at https://www.rada.com/investors

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay at the above link on RADA’s website beginning a few hours after the call.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd .

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

Avi Israel (CFO)

Tel: +972-76-538-6200

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com Investor Relations Contact:

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

Tel: +1 646 688 3559

rada@gkir.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net Income from continued operations $ 3,771

$ 170 Financial income, net (218 ) (124 ) Depreciation 756 473 Employee non-cash option compensation 472 281 Other non-cash amortization 8 63 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,789

$ 863





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data ASSETS March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Unaudited Audited CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,222 $ 36,289 Restricted deposits 567 567 Trade receivables 15,028 14,095 Contract assets 353 756 Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 1,441 1,637 Inventories 26,895 28,783 Total current assets 140,506 82,127 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Investment in subsidiary 3,000 - Long-term receivables and other deposits 220 230 Property, plant and equipment, net 14,725 13,968 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,206 10,581 Total long-term assets 29,151 24,779 Total assets $ 169,657 $ 106,906 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term loan - 454 Trade payables 8,352 10,603 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,491 9,855 Advances from customers 7,642 2,323 Contract liabilities 157 232 Operating lease short-term liabilities 1,969 1,885 Total current liabilities 27,611 25,352 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance-pay and other long-term liabilities 751 789 Operating lease long-term liabilities 9,117 8,732 Total long-term liabilities 9,868 9,521 RADA SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; Issued and outstanding: 49,035,041 at March 31, 2021 and 43,724,446 at December 31, 2020 respectively. 488 440 Additional paid-in capital 201,270 144,944 Accumulated deficit 69,580) ) (73,351 ) Total equity 132,178 72,033 Total liabilities and equity $ 169,657 $ 106,906



