FTI Consulting Bolsters Forensic and Litigation Consulting Capabilities in Latin America with Senior Managing Director Gustavo Galizzi

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Gustavo Galizzi as a Senior Managing Director in the Risk & Investigations practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, based in São Paulo.



Mr. Galizzi has over 15 years of experience with top-tier law firms representing clients on legal and reputational issues involving mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, private equity transactions, capital markets, investigations, corporate disputes and arbitration. At FTI Consulting, he will lead the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Brazil and will focus on complex investigations, disputes and regulatory matters, including situations involving anti-bribery and anti-corruption legislation like the Brazil Clean Company Act and the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

“Latin America continues to see investment from international markets, making it imperative that companies have the tools to gather actionable intelligence, manage due diligence for investments and acquisitions and resolve disputes,” said Gavin Parrish, a Managing Director in the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. “Gustavo has built a career advising clients in Brazil and understands the unique challenges and opportunities in the local market. His appointment continues our commitment to providing clients with talent and resources in jurisdictions where they do business.”

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Galizzi worked in the São Paulo office of Barbosa Müssnich & Aragão Advogados. He also was the founding partner of Candido, Martins & Galizzi – CM&G, a legal boutique in São Paulo.

“Gustavo’s experience advising clients on transactional and dispute matters in Brazil is an ideal fit for our Risk & Investigations practice,” said Christopher DeSá, a Managing Director in the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. “His combination of business and legal insights will complement our existing expertise as we support investors and companies analyzing opportunities and navigating challenges and crises in Brazil.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Galizzi said, “FTI Consulting’s team of professionals supports clients through their most complex investigations, disputes and regulatory challenges. I look forward to working alongside this talented group of experts in Latin America and around the world particularly when they face serious allegations requiring internal investigations or expert work in high-stakes litigation to protect and enhance their enterprise value.”

The appointment of Mr. Galizzi continues FTI Consulting’s investment in Brazil and across Latin America. In 2020, Michael Cullen joined the Risk & Investigations practice in Bogotá, Colombia, where he manages a team operating across the region in complex, cross-border investigations, deals, disputes and arbitrations in Latin America. Since joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Cullen has overseen growth of the team in Colombia, including senior hires Alejandro Hristodulopulos and Pablo Amaya.

